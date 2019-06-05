शहर चुनें

world environment day 2019 special story

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: अब भी नहीं संभले तो आसमान से बरसेगी आग, होश उड़ा देगी सर्वे की ये रिपोर्ट

पंकज प्रसून, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 10:20 AM IST
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
1 of 5
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस बार पड़ रही भीषण गर्मी ने संकेत दे दिए हैं कि हरियाली के प्रति अब भी सजग नहीं हुए तो आसमान से आग बरसेगी। 24 साल बाद 46 डिग्री के पार पहुंचा अधिकतम तापमान कम होते पेड़ों और बढ़ते शहरीकरण का ही नतीजा है। फारेस्ट सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की जनवरी 2019 में आई ताजा रिपोर्ट भी यही बताती है कि कानपुर शहर (जिले) और इसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों में पेड़ों की संख्या में तेजी से कम हो रही है।

वन विभाग की मानें तो शहर के कुल क्षेत्रफल का 33 प्रतिशत वन क्षेत्र (पेड़, पौधे) होना चाहिए। वर्तमान में वन क्षेत्र महज 2.09 प्रतिशत ही रह गया है। बता दें कानपुर शहर का क्षेत्रफल करीब 500 वर्ग किलोमीटर है।
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
