RSS के संगठन मंत्री बता रहे हिंदुओं के अल्पसंख्यक होने की वजह, कहा- बढ़ाएं संतान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 06:29 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में रविवार को सिविल लाइंस में भारतीय संस्कृति संरक्षण न्यास के तहत आयोजित गोष्ठी में राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के संगठन धर्म जागरण समन्वय के क्षेत्रीय संगठन मंत्री अभय ने जाति भेद न करने की सलाह दी। कार्यक्रम का विषय था सनातन हिंदू धर्म के जागरण में अपनी भूमिका की पहचान करें।
