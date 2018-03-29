बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए शाम हाेते ही यहां क्याें फैल जाता है सन्नाटा, घराें के अंदर दुबकने लगते हैं लाेग
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 11:01 PM IST
यूपी के पुखरायां में इन दिनाे खाैंफ का छाया हुअा है। दिनदहाड़े लाेग अपने बच्चाें काे घराें में छुपाकर रखते हैं। रात हाेते ही यहां सन्नाटा फैल जाता है। इसकी वजह है पानी की कमी के चलते जंगली जानवरों के झुंड अब प्यास बुझाने के लिए गांवों की ओर रुख कर दिया है।
