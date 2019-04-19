शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Dr Shakti Bhargava threw Shoe on GVL Narasimha during BJP press conference

भाजपा नेता पर जूता फेंकने वाले भार्गव पहुंचे कानपुर, ऐसा करने के पीछे बताई ये वजह

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 02:24 PM IST
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव
1 of 5
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा मुख्यालय में गुरुवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान वरिष्ठ नेता जीवीएल नरसिम्हा राव पर जूता फेंकने वाले शक्ति भार्गव शुक्रवार को कानपुर में अपने घर पहुंचे। आपको बता दें कि दिल्ली पुलिस की एक टीम उनको यहां छोड़ने आई थी। घर पहुंचकर भार्गव ने ऐसा कदम उठाने के पीछे अपना पक्ष रखा। इस दौरान साफ तौर पर उनके निशाने पर केंद्र सरकार की नीतियां रहीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shakti bhargava bhargava threw shoe bhargava threw shoe on gvl narasimha bhargava threw shoe on bjp leader shakti bhargava threw shoe on bjp leader shoe flung bjp press conference dr shakti bhargava lok sabha chunav 2019 election lok sabha election 2019 gvl narsimha rao bjp press conference shoe flung bhupendra yadav up news बीजेपी जूता कांड जूता कांड up शक्ति भार्गव
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रोहित शेखर तिवारी और उनकी पत्नी अपूर्वा शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

आखिर क्या बताना चाहते थे रोहित शेखर! मौत से पहले किया कई लोगों को फोन...

19 अप्रैल 2019

Archaeology department of BHU find 38 hundred year old remains in chandauli
Varanasi

यूपी के इस जिले में मिले 38 सौ साल पुराने अवशेष, नदी किनारे बसी थी सभ्यता, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
रवि कुमार
Delhi NCR

UPSC: ये हैं इस साल के हिंदी मीडियम टॉपर, इन सवालों का जवाब देकर पास किया इंटरव्यू

19 अप्रैल 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

हनुमान जयंती 2019: पूजा से पहले जान लें ये बेहद जरूरी नियम, वरना संपन्न नहीं होगी आराधना

19 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
गीता फोगाट
Chandigarh

राजनीति में एंट्री पर गीता फोगाट का बड़ा फैसला, बोलीं- टिकट मिला तो लोकसभा चुनाव जरूर लड़ूंगी

19 अप्रैल 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

हरिद्वारः आबादी से जंगल की ओर जा रहे थे जंगली हाथी, ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से हुई मौत, तस्वीरें...

19 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

आज हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर अपनी इच्छा अनुसार लाभ पाने के लिए ऐसे करें बजरंगबली की पूजा

19 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka gandhi
Delhi NCR

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की लव स्टोरीः प्रियंका से शादी के लिए परिवार छोड़ा, बहू बनाने को तैयार नहीं थे पिता

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
Lucknow

सपाई बनी पत्नी के नामांकन जुलूस में ऐसा था शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का अंदाज, समर्थन से हुए अभिभूत, तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Chandigarh

#VoteKaro: जजपा के दुष्यंत चौटाला ने चार युवा चेहरों पर खेला दांव, जानिए कौन कितना धुरंधर

19 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां ने डाला वोट
Moradabad

#VoteKaro: वोट डालने के बाद बोलीं हसीन जहां- शमी को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए गुड लक

18 अप्रैल 2019

Loksabha election 2019 : Pictures of Akhilesh yadav nomination in azamgarh
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में उड़ाई गईं आचार संहिता की धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा रहा अखिलेश यादव का नामांकन

19 अप्रैल 2019

मां के पैर छूते मछुआरे
Kanpur

पाक जेल से रिहा हुए 15 मछुआरों ने बताई हर बात, पुलवामा हमले का जिक्र और गुजरात सरकार के बारे में भी

18 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

नरेश अग्रवाल ने पीएम मोदी पर दिया अबतक का सबसे बड़ा बयान, विपक्ष के बारे में कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

19 अप्रैल 2019

शक्ति भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

भाजपा नेता पर जूता फेंकने वाले डॉ. शक्ति के घर पड़ी थी आयकर की रेड, मिला था पुराने नोटों का भंडार

19 अप्रैल 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश-मायवती पर शिवपाल का हमला, बोले- 'जो कभी चुनाव नहीं जीते वे सपा चला रहे'

19 अप्रैल 2019

अशोक शर्मा
Dehradun

रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने चोक था नाला, नगर निगम ने सुध नहीं ली तो खुद नाले में उतरे मेयर के पति

19 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित की मौत पर मां का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से नहीं हुई एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित की मौत, मां ने किया इशारा!

17 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश और निरहुआ (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ की सीट हुई 'हॉट', अखिलेश बनाम 'निरहुआ' की लड़ाई में बदला मुद्दों का समीकरण

18 अप्रैल 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

क्या आप फैशन टेक्नोलॉजी और इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग में बनाना चाहते हैं करियर! तो देर किस बात की..

19 अप्रैल 2019

NIrahua statement on rahul gandhi and akhilesh yadav loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

'निरहुआ' ने एक तीर से साधा दो निशाना, बोले- राहुल को आजमगढ़ से लड़ाना चाहिए था चुनाव

19 अप्रैल 2019

यूपी बोर्ड
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्ड 2019 : जल्द घोषित होंगे परिणाम, आपके बच्चे ने दी है परीक्षा तो पढ़ें ये खबर

19 अप्रैल 2019

डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव
डॉ. शक्ति भार्गव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.