शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Dr. Bomb had started the bomb blasts in the country

डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत, 1988 में मुंबई में किया था ट्रायल ब्लास्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 01:36 PM IST
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत 
1 of 5
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश में फैले हर आतंकी नेटवर्क से जुड़े जलीस अंसारी उर्फ डॉ. बम ने ही देश में दहशत फैलाने के मकसद से बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत की थी। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि की है। साल 1988 में उसने पहली बार मुंबई में ट्रायल ब्लास्ट किया था, जिसमें उसका हाथ जल गया था।

इसके बाद साल 1994 तक वह देश में लगातार बम विस्फोटों को अंजाम देता रहा। आतंकी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने से पहले वह मुंबई के अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन हाजी मस्तान और दाउद इब्राहिम से भी जुड़ा रहा। कई वारदातें उसने बुरका पहनकर कीं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
up news mumbai blast mumbai blast 1993 jalis ansari terrorism
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पांच महीने बाद कश्मीर में प्रीपेड मोबाइल बहाल
Jammu

कश्मीर में प्रीपेड मोबाइल सेवा बहाल होने से लोगों में गजब का उत्साह, देखें तस्वीरें

19 जनवरी 2020

जनसभा को संबोधित करते रवि किशन, सीएम योगी व स्वतंत्र देव सिंह।।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी की रैली में उमड़ी भाजपाइयों की भीड़, देखें रैली स्थल से ताजा तस्वीरें

19 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
आगरा के युवक ने दी मुखाग्नि
Agra

नहीं आए 'अपने', परिचित ने दी थाईलैंड की युवती को मुखाग्नि, दर्दभरी है एक 'परदेसी' की कहानी

19 जनवरी 2020

हादसे में घायल शबाना आजमी
Varanasi

हादसे की खबर सुनते ही जिले के लोग स्तब्ध, शबाना आजमी ने परिजनों से की बात

19 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
गर्भवती की सेना ने देवदूत बनकर मदद की
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः गर्भवती के लिए सैनिक बने देवदूत, एयरलिफ्ट कर महिला को दिलाई विशेष चिकित्सा सुविधा

19 जनवरी 2020

डॉ. बम से हुई पूछताछ
Kanpur

पुराने ठिकानों पर ले जाकर डॉ. बम से पूछताछ, कई नाम उगले, लखनऊ से लाया गया कानपुर

19 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Army exhibition
Meerut

ताकत वतन की हमसे है... हिम्मत वतन की...‘सेना को जानो’ प्रदर्शनी में छात्र-छात्राओं का जोश हुआ हाई

19 जनवरी 2020

Mulayam Singh Yadav speaks on merger of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Samajwadi Party.
Lucknow

हिंदू युवा वाहिनी का सपा में विलय, मुलायम बोले- सपा बूढ़ी नहीं हुई, युवाओं की पार्टी है

19 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
meerut police, up police, murder
Meerut

रात को सही-सलामत सोई थी फोटोग्राफर की पत्नी, सुबह कमरे का नजारा देख सन्न रह गया हर कोई 

19 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

डीएसपी की कलंक कथाः मंदिर की जमीन हड़पने का भी है आरोप, कश्मीरी पंडितों ने दर्ज कराया था मुकदमा

19 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
क्रिकेटर ध्रुव जुरैल
Agra

अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2020 में चमकेगा आगरा का 'ध्रुव', बतौर उपकप्तान श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहला मैच

19 जनवरी 2020

शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर पैतृक गांव पहुंचा
Ghatampur

कारगिल में हिमस्खलन, शहीद धर्मेंद्र का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा, अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ा जन सैलाब

19 जनवरी 2020

19 जनवरी 1990 कश्मीरी पंडितों का पलायन
Jammu

कश्मीरी पंडितों के पलायन के 30 साल: मस्जिदों से हो रहे थे एलान, हमसे बाहर आने के लिए कहा गया, फिर...

19 जनवरी 2020

गुड़िया रेप केस के दोषी
Delhi NCR

गुड़िया केसः ऐसी हैवानियत... निजी अंगों में डाली मोमबत्ती-कांच की बोतल, करने पड़े थे 10 ऑपरेशन

19 जनवरी 2020

weather update: Weather forecast for the coming days in lucknow
Lucknow

आज भी बादलों की लुकाछिपी, जानें- आने वाले दिनों में कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

19 जनवरी 2020

gorakhpur cold weather
Gorakhpur

सूर्यदेव के दर्शन को तरसता रहा शहर, मेगा रोजगार मेला स्थगित, देखें गोरखपुर की 10 खबरें

19 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

‘मोदी जी शाहीन बाग कब आओगे’ प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाओं ने सोशल मीडिया पर छेड़ी मुहिम

19 जनवरी 2020

सीएए के समर्थन में शरणार्थियों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

सीएए के समर्थन में जंतर-मंतर पहुंचे पांच हजार शरणार्थी, जाना चाहते थे भाजपा मुख्यालय, लौटाया

19 जनवरी 2020

PUBG LITE
Chandigarh

भारत में बैन हो सकता है पबजी गेम, केंद्र सरकार कर रही है विचार, बताई जा रही ये वजह

19 जनवरी 2020

जलीस अंसारी को पकड़ कर ले जाती एसटीएफ
Kanpur

मुंबई धमाकों के आरोपी जलीस अंसारी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोला सीएए के विरोध में यूपी को दहलाने आया था

19 जनवरी 2020

वाराणसी में अभी और पड़ेगी ठंड।
Varanasi

ठंडी हवाओं से बढ़ी गलन, मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया अगले तीन-चार दिन कैसा रहेगा मौसम

19 जनवरी 2020

कोहरे की वजह से लेट हो रहीं ट्रेनें
Kanpur

कोहरे का कहर: 125 ट्रेनें लेट, 3500 टिकट वापस, ट्रेन-18 ढाई घंटे श्रमशक्ति चार घंटे देरी से आई

19 जनवरी 2020

डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत 
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत 
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत 
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत 
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत 
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बैडमिंटन कोर्ट में सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह ने छुड़ाए विरोधियों के पसीने, कहा- खेल पैदा करता है जुनून

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत बैडमिंटन कोर्ट में नजर आए। डीजी अशोक कुमार के साथ मिलकर उन्होंने कई शॉर्ट लगाए।

19 जनवरी 2020

ओवैसी 2:06

आरएसएस चीफ के 'दो बच्चों की नीति' वाले बयान पर भड़के ओवैसी, कहा- असल समस्या बेरोजगारी

19 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस 2:05

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने सबसे ज्यादा महिलाओं को दिया टिकट, देखिए कौन कहां से मैदान में

19 जनवरी 2020

बजरंग पूनिया 1:16

रोम रैंकिंग सीरीज के फाइनल में बजरंग पूनिया का जलवा, स्वर्ण पदक से की साल की शुरुआत

19 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:29

शबाना आजमी के ड्राइवर पर लापरवाही का आरोप, ट्रक ड्राइवर ने दर्ज करवाया केस

19 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited