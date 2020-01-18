शहर चुनें

मुंबई धमाकों के आरोपी जलीस अंसारी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोला सीएए के विरोध में यूपी को दहलाने आया था

सुनील कुमार मिश्र, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 07:57 AM IST
जलीस अंसारी को पकड़ कर ले जाती एसटीएफ
1 of 6
जलीस अंसारी को पकड़ कर ले जाती एसटीएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के फेथफुलगंज से शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार इंडियन मुजाहिदीन का आतंकी डॉ. जलीस अंसारी उर्फ डॉ. बम सीएए (नागरिकता संशोधन कानून) के विरोध को और तेज कराने और उपद्रवियों का दुस्साहस बढ़ाने का तानाबाना बुन रहा था। पूरे यूपी को बम धमाकों से दहलाने की साजिश रच रहे डॉ. बम के पहले निशाने पर कानपुर, मेरठ और रामपुर थे।

 
up news mumbai blast mumbai blast 1993 jalis ansari
