Demand of perfume of Kannauj is decreasing due to these reasons

खो रही 'कन्नौज के इत्र' की पहचान, केमिकल पर्फ्यूम कर रहे बाजार पर कब्जा, जानिए क्या है वजह

मयूरी जैन, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 11:05 PM IST
डेमो पिक
1 of 7
भारत के उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य में बसा है इत्र की राजधानी कहा जाने वाला कन्नौज जिला। इत्र की कहानी बहुत पुरानी है। इत्र के बारे में मुगल बादशाह जहांगीर का कहना था, 'यह टूटे दिलों को जोड़ता है और सुकून देता है'। माना जाता है कि एक जमाने में कन्नौज की नालियों से भी इत्र की खुशबू आती थी। लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से इत्र की सुगंध कन्नौज से लुप्त होती जा रही है। आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि ऐसे कौन से कारण हैं जिनके चलते कन्नौज का इत्र व्यापार पिछड़ता जा रहा है।

आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़ें- ऐसे बनता है कन्नौज का इत्र...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
perfume kannauj perfume itra kannauj itra
vivek tiwari
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर की पत्नी बोली- अपना जुर्म छिपाने के लिए पति को चरित्रहीन साबित करने में जुटी पुलिस

29 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर विवेक तिवारी की लखनऊ पुलिस ने की हत्या, यहां देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
