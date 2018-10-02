बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खो रही 'कन्नौज के इत्र' की पहचान, केमिकल पर्फ्यूम कर रहे बाजार पर कब्जा, जानिए क्या है वजह
मयूरी जैन, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 11:05 PM IST
भारत के उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य में बसा है इत्र की राजधानी कहा जाने वाला कन्नौज जिला। इत्र की कहानी बहुत पुरानी है। इत्र के बारे में मुगल बादशाह जहांगीर का कहना था,
'यह टूटे दिलों को जोड़ता है और सुकून देता है'। माना जाता है कि एक जमाने में कन्नौज की नालियों से भी इत्र की खुशबू आती थी। लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से इत्र की सुगंध कन्नौज से लुप्त होती जा रही है। आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि ऐसे कौन से कारण हैं जिनके चलते कन्नौज का इत्र व्यापार पिछड़ता जा रहा है।
आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़ें- ऐसे बनता है कन्नौज का इत्र...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb38a63867a557fe30494e4","slug":"demand-of-perfume-of-kannauj-is-decreasing-due-to-these-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.