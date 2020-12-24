शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Deepak had rescued Vikas by attacking the police twice, police could not recover his rifle yet

दो बार पुलिस पर हमला कर विकास को छुड़ा ले गया था दीपक, अब तक बरामद नहीं हो सकी उसकी राइफल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 03:19 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का भाई दीपक दुबे भी शातिर किस्म का अपराधी है। विकास के साथ अपराध में वो कदम से कदम मिलाकर चला। सन 1998 व 2004 में विकास पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा लेकिन दोनों ही बार दीपक ने पुलिस टीम पर हमला कर विकास को छुड़ा लिया। इन मामलों में केस भी दर्ज हुए थे।

 
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे के पीछे काले कोट में जिलेदार (फाइल फोटो)
विकास दुबे के पीछे काले कोट में जिलेदार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
