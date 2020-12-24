शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   With three questions, Shivam of Kanpur decided the path of KBC, winning 50 lakh

तीन सवालों से कानपुर के शिवम ने तय की केबीसी की राह, पचास लाख जीत कर लौटे, घर में हुआ जश्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 12:24 PM IST
केबीसी में कानपुर के शिवम
1 of 5
केबीसी में कानपुर के शिवम - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के शिवम राजपूत कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में हॉट सीट पर बैठकर लखपति बनकर लौटे हैं। मंगलवार से शिवम ने खेला शुरु किया। बुधवार रात को दूसरे एपीसोड में बॉलीवुड के अमिताभ बच्चन के सामने पांच सवालों का जवाब दिया और फिर वह गेम से बाहर हो गए। इससे पहले उन्होंने पचास लाख इनाम की राशि अपने नाम कर ली।
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh state kbc 2020 up news news in up hindi news news in hindi

केबीसी में कानपुर के शिवम
केबीसी में कानपुर के शिवम - फोटो : amar ujala
परिवार के साथ शिवम
परिवार के साथ शिवम - फोटो : amar ujala
शिवम को चूमते माता पिता
शिवम को चूमते माता पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
परिवार के साथ जश्न मनाते शिवम
परिवार के साथ जश्न मनाते शिवम - फोटो : amar ujala
आसान नहीं केबीसी की राह
आसान नहीं केबीसी की राह - फोटो : amar ujala
