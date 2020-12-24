तीन सवालों से कानपुर के शिवम ने तय की केबीसी की राह, पचास लाख जीत कर लौटे, घर में हुआ जश्न

{"_id":"5fe439f38ebc3e3c5053e9a6","slug":"with-three-questions-shivam-of-kanpur-decided-the-path-of-kbc-winning-50-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u092c\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939, \u092a\u091a\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केबीसी में कानपुर के शिवम
- फोटो : amar ujala
परिवार के साथ शिवम
- फोटो : amar ujala
शिवम को चूमते माता पिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
परिवार के साथ जश्न मनाते शिवम
- फोटो : amar ujala
आसान नहीं केबीसी की राह
- फोटो : amar ujala