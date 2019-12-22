शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Death of misdeed victim who set herself on fire at SP office unnao

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पांचवें दिन हार गई जिंदगी की जंग, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 03:41 PM IST
उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस
1 of 6
उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव जिले में बीते सोमवार को एसपी कार्यालय में खुद को आग लगाने वाली हसनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की शनिवार देर शाम कानपुर के हैलट मेें इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। शनिवार दोपहर अचानक उसकी हालत बिगड़ने पर डॉक्टरों ने उसे वेंटीलेटर पर रखा था। लेकिन कोशिशों के बाद भी डाक्टर उसे नहीं बचा पाए।

हसनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी 23 वर्षीय दुष्कर्म पीड़िता 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 11 बजे पिपिया में पेट्रोल लेकर एसपी कार्यालय पहुंची और खुद को आग लगा ली। गंभीर हालत में पुलिस ने उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां से कानपुर हैलट रेफर कर दिया गया था।

तब से उसका वहीं इलाज चल रहा था। इस मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी अवधेश सिंह उसी दिन गिरफ्तार कर लिया था अगले दिन जेल भेेज दिया था।  शनिवार देर शाम जैसे ही डाक्टरों ने मौत होने की पुष्टि की, तीमारदारी कर रहे परिजन बदहवास हो गए। मां बेसुध हो गिर गई। मौत की सूचना मिलते ही हसनगंज पुलिस भी हरकत में आ गई और रात में ही हैलट पहुंच गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs.2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
up news unnao case misdeed victims police suspects sp office
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

CAA Protest: Bheem Army Ruckus during Section 144 in haridwar
Dehradun

CAA protest: धारा 144 के बीच प्रदर्शन को उमड़े भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ता, पुलिस के हाथ-पैर फूले, तस्वीरें... 

22 दिसंबर 2019

सेंटा क्लॉज की लाल पोशाक
Agra

क्रिसमस: गिरजाघरों में सजने लगीं चरनी की झांकियां, सेंट पीटर्स चर्च में लगेगी प्रदर्शनी

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Meerut Violence
Meerut

खतरनाक मंजर..गोलियां चल रही थीं, पत्थर बरस रहे थे, यूपी बवाल की कहानी, घायलों की जुबानी

22 दिसंबर 2019

Police arrested people behind violence in Lucknow.
Lucknow

ये हैं लखनऊ में भड़की हिंसा के गुनहगार, 112 उपद्रवियों को लिया गया हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
अयोध्या हाईवे पर सड़क दुघर्टना।
Lucknow

अयोध्या: कोहरे में आपस में भिड़े 20 वाहन, अधेड़ की जान गई, एमएलसी घायल, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

भालू
Agra

जंजीरों से मिली आजादी: कलंदर के इशारों पर नहीं अब अपनी मर्जी से नाचते हैं भालू

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बिजनौर और मुजफ्फरनगर में बवाल
Meerut

मेरठ बवाल में सपा नेता व एक अधिकारी की भूमिका संदिग्ध, शासन से शिकायत, पहले चर्चा में रहे हैं दोनों

22 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

सावधान! ठगी के इस तरीके से कहीं आप भी तो नहीं अंजान, चार्जिंग के बहाने खाता हो सकता है साफ

22 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
हिंसा रोकने में नाकाम रही पुलिस
Kanpur

नागरिकता कानून: हिंसा रोकने में नाकाम रही पुलिस, आईबी ने तैयार की रिपोर्ट

22 दिसंबर 2019

fbhyut
Gorakhpur

खुलीं परतें, प्लानिंग के तहत हुई गोरखपुर में हिंसा, ताकि दिल्ली-लखनऊ तक पहुंचे ये संदेश

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
दिन के समय कुछ ऐसा रहा मौसम का हाल।
Lucknow

लखनऊ: पारे ने लगाया गोता, 7 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचा, घने कोहरे के साथ हुई दिन की शुरुआत, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड व गलन बढ़ी वाराणसी में शनिवार को मंडुवाडीह रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर रात में कोहरा गिरता हुआ।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: दिन ढलते ही छा गया कोहरा, गलन बरकरार, तीन दिन ऐसे ही रहेगा मौसम

22 दिसंबर 2019

सपा नेता इरफान सोलंकी और अमिताभ बाजपेयी के आने के बाद भड़की हिंसा
Kanpur

नागरिकता कानून पर कानपुर में हिंसा, 1500 पर एफआईआर, पहचान के बाद 12 उपद्रवी गिरफ्तार, 25 हिरासत में

22 दिसंबर 2019

कोहरे की चादर के चलते ताजमहल नजर न आ सका
Agra

ताजमहल पर दिख रहा 'हिंसक' प्रदर्शनों का असर, सैलानियों की संख्या में गिरावट

22 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस-उपद्रवियों का सीधा टकराव
Kanpur

नागरिकता कानून: कानपुर में पुलिस-उपद्रवियों का सीधा टकराव, आगजनी-फायरिंग, मिलिट्री इंटेलीजेंस सक्रिय

22 दिसंबर 2019

divider on road
Meerut

तस्वीरें: पत्थर नहीं मिले तो ईंटे निकालने को बवालियों ने जमकर तोड़े डिवाइडर, करोड़ों का नुकसान

22 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर: एडीजी की दो टूक, कहा- हिंसा और बातचीत एक साथ संभव नहीं, कर्फ्यू लगा तो खैर नहीं

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन
Gorakhpur

यूपी में हिंसा: कश्मीरी पत्थरबाजों की तरह ही फेंके गए थे पत्थर, पुलिस को सताया ये बड़ा डर

22 दिसंबर 2019

Actress Richa chadda Will make Bollywood Movies Now
Dehradun

एक्टिंग के साथ अब फिल्म भी बनाएंगी गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर की एक्ट्रेस, अक्टूबर में यहां शुरू करेंगी शूटिंग

22 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर में 10 दिन पहले ही बोये जाने लगे थे हिंसा के बीज, खुफिया विभाग की जांच रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

22 दिसंबर 2019

आरोपियों के पोस्टर के साथ पुलिस
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में एक हजार उपद्रवियों पर केस, 60 पहचाने, 36 पर नामजद FIR,तीन गिरफ्तार

22 दिसंबर 2019

फिरोजाबाद पुलिस ने लगाए बैरियर
Agra

फिरोजाबाद: बवाल के बाद तीसरे दिन तनावपूर्ण हालात, देर रात मिश्रित आबादी के मोहल्लों में नारेबाजी

22 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस
उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत
हसनगंज दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

तिरुवनंतपुरम में दिखी क्रिसमस की धूम, सांता क्लॉज बनकर सड़क पर निकलें सैंकड़ों बच्चे

तिरुवनंतपुरम में क्रिसमस के पहले खूबसूरत जुलूस निकाला गया। इसमें 3000 से ज्यादा लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया। जुलूस में सैंकड़ों की संख्या में बच्चे सांता क्लॉज की ड्रेस पहने दिखे।

22 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 2:05

मिलिए विराट के जबरा फैन पिंटू बेहरा से, शरीर पर करवा रखें हैं 16 टैटू

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 2:03

CAA को लेकर बीजेपी कांग्रेस आमने-सामने, सलमान खुर्शीद बोले दो हजार प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी काफी नहीं

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 2:03

CAA के सपोर्ट में सामने आईं बड़ी हस्तियां, सरकार को कहा शुक्रिया

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 1:54

CAA विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा करने वालों की खैर नहीं, 10 हजार उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई FIR

22 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited