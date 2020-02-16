यूपी: दरोगा पर कुल्हाड़ी से जानलेवा हमला कर बनाया बंधक, छावनी में तब्दील हुआ गांव, 26 पर रिपोर्ट

{"_id":"5e4940698ebc3e6a907bb91e","slug":"deadly-attack-on-the-inspector-in-jalaun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915, \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, 26 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद भारी फोर्स मौके पर
दरोगा को बंधक बनाकर किया जानलेवा हमला
गांव में फोर्स तैनात
इसी जगह दरोगा को बनाया था बंधक
गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा
सात लोग गिरफ्तार
