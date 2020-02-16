शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
यूपी: दरोगा पर कुल्हाड़ी से जानलेवा हमला कर बनाया बंधक, छावनी में तब्दील हुआ गांव, 26 पर रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 07:30 PM IST
घटना के बाद भारी फोर्स मौके पर
1 of 6
घटना के बाद भारी फोर्स मौके पर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में जालौन के बिलाया गांव में दो पक्षों के विवाद में पहुंचे दरोगा पर नशेबाजों ने जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। दरोगा के साथी सिपाही ने किसी तरह जान बचाई और भागकर थाने पहुंचा, इसके बाद भारी पुलिस फोर्स ने गांव पहुंचकर बंधक बने दरोगा को छुड़ाया। हालत गंभीर होने पर दरोगा को तत्काल उरई मेडिकल कालेज भेजा गया।

 
drug addiction police inspector constable injured
घटना के बाद भारी फोर्स मौके पर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरोगा को बंधक बनाकर किया जानलेवा हमला
दरोगा को बंधक बनाकर किया जानलेवा हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में फोर्स तैनात
गांव में फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी जगह दरोगा को बनाया था बंधक
इसी जगह दरोगा को बनाया था बंधक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा
गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सात लोग गिरफ्तार
सात लोग गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
