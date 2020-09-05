'दहेज हत्या' की शिकार हुई महिला निकली जिंदा, बेटा पुलिस से बोला- मम्मी को एक लोग ने चाकू से मारा, पापा भी थे साथ

{"_id":"5f539ef61a1d3f6bd2090602","slug":"dead-woman-found-alive-in-farrukhabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मर चुकी महिला लता अल्लागंज थाने में जिंदा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर पर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
