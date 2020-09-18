शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   daughter was with her boyfriend overnight father killed in kanpur see photos

रातभर प्रेमी के साथ थी बेटी, सुबह पिता ने देखा तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन, और फिर...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 08:31 AM IST
murder in kanpur
1 of 5
murder in kanpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है, कानपुर देहात में एक युवती अपने प्रेमी के घर पहुंच गई, इससे गुस्साए पिता ने बेटी को बेरहमी से कुल्हाड़ी से काट दिया। वहीं, बचाव में आए प्रेमी पर आरोपी ने हमला कर घायल कर दिया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
owner killing murder murder in kanpur kanpur murder

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बेटी और प्रेमी की हत्या करने के बाद पिता
Kanpur

यूपी: बेटी को प्रेमी की बाहों में देख पिता के सिर पर सवार हुआ खून तो दोनों को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

18 सितंबर 2020

suicide
Dehradun

ग्राफिक एरा के बीटेक के छात्र ने घर पर रखी रिवाल्वर से खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या, तस्वीरें 

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

यूपी की इस घटना के बाद पूर्वांचल में छा गए थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, पहली बार दिखाया था तेवर

18 सितंबर 2020

साइकिल, ठेले और फुटपाथ पर बिक रहे मास्क बन सकते हैं संक्रमण की वजह।
Gorakhpur

खबरदार! कोरोना से लड़ने का सुरक्षित हथियार नहीं है इन दुकानों का मास्क, यहां पढ़े चिकित्सकों की खास सलाह

18 सितंबर 2020

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
पठानकोट पहुंचे सुरेश रैना।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: वो बड़ा कारण जिसकी वजह से रैना ने छोड़ा आईपीएल, खुद किया खुलासा

18 सितंबर 2020

आगरा किले के ठीक सामने स्थित शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
Agra

Agra News: 1966 में आगरा आए थे शिवाजी? सरकारी शिलापट्ट पर गलत जानकारी

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: ईडी की जांच में फंस सकते हैं जय के कई संरक्षक पुलिसकर्मी, हो सकता है बड़ा खुलासा

18 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः मुफ्त में ताजमहल घुमाएंगे गाइड, कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का करेंगे पालन

18 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
बुखार से पीड़ित लोगों के चढ़ाई जा रही ड्रिप
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार का कहर, 15 दिनों में आठ की मौत, 160 मरीजों का हो रहा उपचार

18 सितंबर 2020

मुस्लिमों ने डॉ. विनोद की अर्थी को दिया कंधा
Agra

भाईचारा: मुस्लिमों ने दिया डॉ. विनोद की अर्थी को कंधा, 'राम नाम' बोलते हुए निकाली शवयात्रा

18 सितंबर 2020

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Agra

बेरोजगारी के विरोध में अनोखा प्रदर्शन, सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे, कांग्रेस ने तले पकौड़े

18 सितंबर 2020

आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
Agra

आगरा से लौटकर चमका था शिवाजी का सितारा, मुगलों से वापस जीते थे 23 किले, पढ़ें गौरवगाथा

18 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला
Kanpur

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग, कुल्हाड़ी से चार वार किए थे, अधिक रक्तस्राव से हुई मौत, दुष्कर्म की आशंका पर...

17 सितंबर 2020

Youth Congress workers celebrated Unemployment day by selling pakora tea in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर कांग्रेस का 'बेरोजगारी दिवस', अनोखे अंदाज में चाय-पकौड़े बेचे

17 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj news : बालसन चौराहे पर बेरोजगारी सहित कई मुद्दों को लेकर प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस से नोकझोंक करते प्रदर्शनकारी।
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: प्रयागराज में बालसन चौराहे पर प्रदर्शनकारियों की पुलिस से झड़प, पथराव-लाठीचार्ज के बाद जमकर बवाल

17 सितंबर 2020

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशालय
Himachal Pradesh

टीजीटी के 862 पद बैचवाइज भरने के लिए जिलावार तय होगी काउंसलिंग तारीख, ये उम्मीदवार होंगे पात्र

17 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Accident News: Car falls into river in Rishikesh gangotri highway, One killed, Photos
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश-गंगोत्री हाईवे पर दर्दनाक हादसा, नदी में गिरी गांव जा रहे ग्रामीणों की कार, तस्वीरें...

17 सितंबर 2020

क्रिकेटर आमीन
Chandigarh

एक हाथ से दिव्यांग, दूसरे से तूफानी गेंदबाजी और बल्लेबाजी, पढ़ें- आमीन की दिलचस्प कहानी

17 सितंबर 2020

वायरल हो रहा है इंद्रकांत का फेसबुक पोस्ट
Kanpur

महोबा गाेलीकांड: 9 सितंबर को एसपी के भ्रष्टाचार का खुलासा करने वाले थे इंद्रकांत, क्या यही है हत्या की वजह

17 सितंबर 2020

PM Modi CM Yogi
Gorakhpur

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर पढ़िए ये रोचक जानकारी, जानिए किस मामले में सीएम योगी से हैं पीछे

17 सितंबर 2020

पठानकोट पहुंचे सुरेश रैना।
Chandigarh

कई खुलासे: रैना के फूफा और भाई की बेदर्दी से हुई थी हत्या, 500 किमी ऑटो चला आए थे आरोपी

17 सितंबर 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के जन्मदिन के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजन।
Gorakhpur

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर सीएम योगी ने 140 दिव्यांगों को दिए उपकरण, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

17 सितंबर 2020

murder in kanpur
murder in kanpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटी और प्रेमी की हत्या करने के बाद पिता
बेटी और प्रेमी की हत्या करने के बाद पिता - फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते मृतक के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मृतक के परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
घरों से बाहर निकल आए लोग
घरों से बाहर निकल आए लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited