यूपी: बेटी को प्रेमी की बाहों में देख पिता के सिर पर सवार हुआ खून तो दोनों को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

{"_id":"5f6323edfd4fca645a458072","slug":"up-seeing-daughter-with-lover-father-cuts-both-of-them-with-axe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटी और प्रेमी की हत्या करने के बाद पिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे आधिकारी
- फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते मृतक के परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
घरों से बाहर निकल आए लोग
- फोटो : amar ujala