जीजा के भाई से प्यार में 'परिवार बना दीवार' तो पिता के खिलाफ उठाया ये कदम
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 07:39 PM IST
एक लड़की को अपनी बहन के देवर से प्यार हो गया। दोनों के बीच इस प्यार के रिश्ते के बीज एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान पड़े। दोनों के बीच नजदीकियों की भनक घर वालों को लगी। इस बीच उसके रिश्ते के बात दूसरी जगह होने लगी। जैसे ही लड़की को इस बात का पता चला कि उसकी शादी किसी और से होने जा रही है उसने अपनी बात रखने के लिए ये कदम उठाया। मामला यूपी के औरेया जिले का है।
