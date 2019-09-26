शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   dance dandiya night in kanpur

PHOTOS: रंग बिरंगी लाइटों और डीजे की तेज धुनों के बीच उड़ी उड़ी जाए दिल की पतंग पर जमकर थिरके कदम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 09:41 PM IST
डीजे की तेज धुनों में झूमती महिलाएं
1 of 5
डीजे की तेज धुनों में झूमती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेसीआई ब्रह्मावर्त की जेसीरेट विंग की ओर से होटल लैंडमार्क में गुरुवार को डांडिया नाइट का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें महिलाओं ने डांडिया के साथ ढेरों गेम्स खेल के जमकर मस्ती की।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

युवोत्सव में प्रस्तुति देतीं कलाकार
Agra

विश्वविद्यालय में युवोत्सव का आगाज, सुर-ताल के साथ नृत्य से युवाओं ने बांधा समां, देखें तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह
Shimla

तस्वीरें: 10 किमी पैदल चल सब्जियां खरीदने जाते हैं आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह, ये है वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
विधि-विधान से हुआ तुलसी सालिगराम का विवाह
Agra

विधि-विधान से हुआ तुलसी और भगवान सालिगराम का विवाह, 200 लोगों ने किया कन्यादान

26 सितंबर 2019

कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट, मानसून ने पकड़ी तेजी, दो दिन और भिगोएंगे बादल, देखें तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

सुसाइड करने वाली डॉ वंदन एवं लपता नर्सिंग कर रही युवती
Kanpur

सैफई मेडिकल कॉलेज: पहले रैगिंग फिर मिली एमडी की छात्रा की लाश अब नर्सिंग का कोर्स कर रही युवती लापता

26 सितंबर 2019

कल मतदाता करेंगे प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैसला
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: चार लाख से अधिक वोटर कल करेंगे 9 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैसला, किसके सिर होगा जीत का ताज

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Nine Lakh Pilgrims reached kedarnath dham broke record before yatra season end
Dehradun

केदारनाथ धाम में टूटे यात्रा के पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड, पहली बार पहुंचे नौ लाख से ज्यादा तीर्थयात्री

26 सितंबर 2019

रामबरात पर भगवान राम व उनके भाइयों के स्वरूप
Agra

सिया ब्याहने चले श्रीराम, बराती बन झूमे लोग, मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों ने किया स्वागत

26 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
विज्ञापन
Success story of goat farming by Ajay Jaswal Una himachal Pradesh
Shimla

मैनेजर की नौकरी छोड़ पाली बकरियां, आज कमा रहे लाखों, पढ़िए दिलचस्प कहानी

26 सितंबर 2019

नीलम भाटिया
Agra

पिता के पिंडदान के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ा, अब बेटा फोन पर पूछ रहा 'मां कैसे करें श्राद्घ'

26 सितंबर 2019

सपना चौधरी
Dehradun

जन्मदिन मनाने रामनगर की खूबसूरत वादियों में पहुंचीं सपना चौधरी, खास तरीके से मनाया जश्न

26 सितंबर 2019

Shardiya navratri 2019 rare Coincidence Shubh muhurat timing kalash sthapana
Dehradun

शारदीय नवरात्रि 2019: बन रहे हैं दो खास योग, इस शुभ मुहूर्त में घट स्थापना से मिलेगा सौभाग्य

26 सितंबर 2019

अभय नाथ त्रिपाठी
Lucknow

सुलझे हुए व्यक्तित्व के चलते जनता के प्रिय रहे ये अफसर, दंगा नियंत्रण के लिए अपनाई अनोखी रणनीति

26 सितंबर 2019

हाथ में पिस्टल पकड़े युवक और युवती
Agra

मथुरा में हाईप्रोफाइल ड्रामा, युवक ने कार में आग लगाकर की फायरिंग, देखें तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

मृतक मुकुल का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मर्डर: युवती से नजदीकियों की मिली खौफनाक सजा, दोस्त ही बने दुश्मन, पुलिस के सामने खोले कई बड़े राज

26 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

तेजस एक्सप्रेसः प्लेटफॉर्म के इस रेस्टोरेंट के पास होगा टिकट काउंटर, लगेगी हेल्प डेस्क

26 सितंबर 2019

फॉक्सटेल मिल्लेट (काउणी)
Shimla

चावल का विकल्प बनेगा ये प्राचीन अनाज, कैंसर-दिल के रोगों से बचाएगा

26 सितंबर 2019

पितृपक्ष 2019
Meerut

पितृपक्ष 2019: पितरों को खुश करने के लिए इन तरीकों से दें विदाई, हमेशा बना रहेगा आशीर्वाद

26 सितंबर 2019

गंगा में कम हो रहा पानी।
Varanasi

काशी में बाढ़ का हाल: तीन सेंमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से कम हो रहीं गंगा, गंदगी और गाद से लोग परेशान

26 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीर में धान की फसल तैयार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में धान की फसल तैयार, इस बार आपकी जेब पर भारी पड़ेगा कश्मीरी बासमती

26 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
Delhi NCR

दामाद ने चार बार फोन कर बताया- 'आपकी बेटी को मार दिया है...'

26 सितंबर 2019

जनकमंच पर टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह व रज्जो
Agra

जनकमंच देख हप्पू से बोलीं रज्जो, ऐसो महल हमाय काजू भी बनवाइ दो, देखिये तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

डीजे की तेज धुनों में झूमती महिलाएं
डीजे की तेज धुनों में झूमती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीजे पर जमकर थिरके कदम
डीजे पर जमकर थिरके कदम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमकर झूमी महिलाएं
जमकर झूमी महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डांस के साथ गेम्स का तड़का
डांस के साथ गेम्स का तड़का - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डांडिया नाइट में महिलाओं ने जमकर मस्ती की
डांडिया नाइट में महिलाओं ने जमकर मस्ती की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पुणे में भारी बारिश लाई तबाही, 10 से ज्यादा की मौत, बारामती नदी उफनाने से बने बाढ़ के हालात

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में भारी बारिश ने जनजीवन पूरी तरह से अस्त-व्यस्त कर दिया है। बारिश-बाढ़ से अबतक 10 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत की खबर है।

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:26

बाइक बेचने के बाद क्यों फूट-फूट कर रोए जॉन अब्राहम, एक्टर ने बताई वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:28

...तो इस वजह से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी वर्ल्डकप में नहीं कर पाए धमाल

26 सितंबर 2019

आरबीआई 1:44

आरबीआई ने दी पीएमसी के ग्राहकों को राहत, अब निकाल सकते हैं 10 हजार रुपये

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 11:57

इस बड़े पत्रकार का रोल निभाएंगे सौरभ शुक्ला, कल्लू मामा के किरदार की बताईं ये खास बातें

26 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited