PHOTOS: रंग बिरंगी लाइटों और डीजे की तेज धुनों के बीच उड़ी उड़ी जाए दिल की पतंग पर जमकर थिरके कदम

{"_id":"5d8ce1e98ebc3e0168431dae","slug":"dance-dandiya-night-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीजे की तेज धुनों में झूमती महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8ce1e98ebc3e0168431dae","slug":"dance-dandiya-night-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीजे पर जमकर थिरके कदम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8ce1e98ebc3e0168431dae","slug":"dance-dandiya-night-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जमकर झूमी महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8ce1e98ebc3e0168431dae","slug":"dance-dandiya-night-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डांस के साथ गेम्स का तड़का
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8ce1e98ebc3e0168431dae","slug":"dance-dandiya-night-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डांडिया नाइट में महिलाओं ने जमकर मस्ती की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला