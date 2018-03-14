शहर चुनें

मां ने जैसे ही खाेला कमरे का दरवाजा, सामने लटक रही थी बेटे की लाश अाैर फिर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 07:30 PM IST
बिलखते परिजन
यूपी के शमसाबाद इलाके में उस समय हड़कम्प मच गया जब मां ने बेटे का शव निर्माणाधीन मकान के जंगले से लटका देख। बेटे का शव देखते ही मां गश खाकर जमीन पर गिर पड़ी। मां ने हत्या कर लटकाए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला। 

 
 

 

 
 
