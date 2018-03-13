शहर चुनें

जरा सुनिये..यहां संताेष का घर काैन सा है, जैसे ही बताने के लिए पीछे मुड़़ी महिला...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 08:36 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
फतेहपुर शहर के भीड़भाड़ वाले जयरामनगर चौराहे पर एक महिला अपनी मां काे डाॅक्टर के यहां लेकर जा रही थी। तभी पीछे से किसी ने पूछा जरा सुनिए..क्या अापकाे पता है संताेष का घर काैन सा है। महिला जैसे ही यह बताने के लिए मुड़ी दिन दहाड़े महिला से बाइक सवार जेवरात उड़ाकर फरार हो गए।



 
