बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac9b5df4f1c1bc1618b6376","slug":"police-personnel-throws-currency-notes-at-dancers-at-an-event-in-unnao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u0939\u0915\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u092e\u094d\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
यूपी की 'मित्र पुलिस' ने बार बालाओं के ठुमकों पर उड़ाए नोट, महकमे में मचा हड़कम्प
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 11:59 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश की मित्र पुलिस अक्सर सुर्खियों में अाने की काेई ना काेई वजह ढूंढ ही लेती है। इस बार भी मामला कुछ एेसा ही है। जब पुलिस वाले खाकी की इज्जत काे तार-तार करते हुए नजर अाए। उन्हें हाेश ही नहीं रहा की वाे कानून के रखवाले हैं अाैर जमकर कानून व्यवस्था की धज्जियां उड़ाईं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac9b5df4f1c1bc1618b6376","slug":"police-personnel-throws-currency-notes-at-dancers-at-an-event-in-unnao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u0939\u0915\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u092e\u094d\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ac9b5df4f1c1bc1618b6376","slug":"police-personnel-throws-currency-notes-at-dancers-at-an-event-in-unnao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u0939\u0915\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u092e\u094d\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ac9b5df4f1c1bc1618b6376","slug":"police-personnel-throws-currency-notes-at-dancers-at-an-event-in-unnao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u0939\u0915\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u092e\u094d\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5ac9b5df4f1c1bc1618b6376","slug":"police-personnel-throws-currency-notes-at-dancers-at-an-event-in-unnao","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u092e\u0939\u0915\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u092e\u094d\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.