चित्रकूट में महंत की हत्या, बदमाश तीन दिन से कर रहे थे रेकी, साधु-संतों में आक्रोश

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 04:31 PM IST
महंत अर्जुन दास की हत्या
महंत अर्जुन दास की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में बालाजी मंदिर के महंत अर्जुन दास की हत्या से पहले बदमाशों ने तीन दिन तक उनकी रेकी की, फिर गुरुवार की रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे घटना को अंजाम दिया। घटना वाले दिन सुबह से उनकी गाड़ी का कई बार बदमाशों ने पीछा किया था। उधर, पुलिस ने महंत के शिष्य की तहरीर पर तीन नामजद और दो अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज की।

चित्रकूट बालाजी मंदिर के महंत की हत्या से आक्रोशित धर्मनगरी के साधु-संतों ने हत्यारों को जल्द पकड़ने व साधु-संतों की सुरक्षा को लेकर डीएम व एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

पुलिस ने दो लोगों को पकड़ा भी है, जिनसे चित्रकूट धाम मंडल के डीआईजी दीपक कुमार और एसपी अंकित मित्तल ने तीन घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक सदर कोतवाली में पूछताछ की। वहीं शुक्रवार को पुलिस की चार टीमें बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी को लखनऊ, कौशांबी, मध्यप्रदेश के छतरपुर और सतना भेजी गई हैं। पुलिस का कहना है कि अब तक की जांच में मंदिर की महंती, संस्कृत स्कूल और संपत्ति का विवाद हत्या की वजह निकल कर आ रही है।
घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस व घर के बाहर लगी लोगों की भीड़।
मामूली कहासुनी में पत्नी व बच्चों को मौत के घाट उतारा, फिर खुद लगाई फांसी

पान मसाला डीलर के गोदाम में छापा मारने पहुंचा दस्ता
पान मसाला के दो व्यापारियों के सात ठिकानों पर आयकर छापा, कई दस्तावेज जब्त

हादसे में फटा सिलेंडर, फ्लैट में आग लगने के बाद बाहर निकले लोग
लखनऊः बंद फ्लैट में लगी आग, हादसे में फटा सिलेंडर, मची अफरातफरी, तस्वीरें

डबल मर्डर (लाल घेरे में मृतक दोनों भाइयों के फाइल फोटो और साइड में आरोपी सलमान का फोटो)
पत्नी पर था शक, दोस्त के साथ मिलकर रची खतरनाक साजिश, फिर दो भाइयों को मार डाला

दोनों सगे भाइयों के फाइल फोटो
डबल मर्डर: हत्यारोपियों ने आखिरी दम तक किए वार, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से खुला कत्ल का राज

एल्डिको एटर्निया टावर-तीन में शाॅर्ट शर्किट से लगी आग
लखनऊः एल्डिको एटर्निया के टावर में आग, दहशत में लोगों ने छोड़ा फ्लैट

घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस और नीचे मृतकों के फाइल फोटो
डबल मर्डर: आखिर क्या है दो सगे भाइयों की हत्या के पीछे की वजह, इन सवालों में उलझी पुलिस

विलाप करते परिजन
तस्वीरें:दो भाइयों की हत्या से परिवार पर टूटा गम का पहाड़,बहनें बोलीं-अब किसकी कलाई पर बांधेंगे राखी

आलमबाग पुलिस ने नोट छापने वाले दो बदमाशों को दबोच कर कब्जे से बरामद किया सामान
जाली नोट छापने वाले दो शातिर गिरफ्तार, उपकरण भी किए बरामद, ऐसे करते थे छपाई

डीजीपी आवास के पीछे देर रात गुंडागर्दी
गुंडों का हमलाः 12 से अधिक लोगों ने एक युवक को जमकर पीटा, लगाता रहा मदद की गुहार, वीडियो वायरल

बदमाशों द्वारा बरामद बाइक।
यूपी: पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच तड़तड़ाई गोलियां, दो दबोचे और तीन हुए फरार

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
व्हाट्सएप के जरिए चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, पकड़े जाने पर हाथ जोड़ने लगी डांसर, बोली...

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
ये थी दो भाइयों की हत्या के पीछे की वजह, कातिल ने कबूला अपना जुर्म, देखें तस्वीरें

अरविंद राणा
आखिर कौन है अरविंद राणा, जिसने चंद सालों में कमाए 10 करोड़, पूछताछ में उगले बड़े राज

एसपी सिटी से बात करते भाजपा नेता और साइड में घायल व्यक्ति
एसपी साहब! ये शहर में क्या हो रहा है... भाजपा सांसद ने अफसरों से मांगा जवाब, खड़े किए बड़े सवाल

शुभांगी सिंह( फाइल फोटो), घटना के बाद घर के बाहर मौजूद पुलिस
पिता की लाइसेंसी रिवॉल्वर से बीबीए छात्रा ने खुद को उड़ाया, कब गोली मारी, किसी को नहीं पता

थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी।
यूपी पुलिस का काला चेहरा, वीडियो में देखें-चार पुलिसवालों ने युवक पर कैसे दिखाई बेरहमी?

थाने में युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई करते पुलिसकर्मी।
कौन है वो शख्स? जिसने वीडियो बना उजागर की यूपी पुलिस की करतूत, चार हुए सस्पेंड

श्वेता बेटे के साथ
जयपुर हत्याकांड: मां के साथ 21 महीने के मासूम की बेरहमी से हत्या, अब पति की व्हाट्सएप चैट आई सामने

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
यूपी: दुष्कर्मी को सजा की जगह पंचायत ने कराया समझौता, 3 लाख लगाई अस्मत की कीमत

सपा नेताओं के साथ आरोपी विनायक (लाल घेरे में)
सपा नेताओं का करीबी है वकील शिशिर त्रिपाठी की हत्या का आरोपी, फेसबुक पोस्ट से हुआ खुलासा

शिशिर (फाइल फोटो) पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर मौजूद वकील व पुलिस फोर्स, आरोपी मोनू व विनायक
वकील की बेरहमी से की थी हत्या, सिर-गर्दन व चेहरे पर ब्लेड से 13 वार, फरवरी में थी सगाई की तैयारी

