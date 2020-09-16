शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Honor killing case in Kanpur dehat, family cut the daughter to death with an ax

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग, आरोपी पिता बोला- बेटी की हरकतों से हो रही थी बदनामी, इसलिए काट डाला

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 11:41 PM IST
कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला
1 of 5
कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात में मृतका का पड़ोसी युवक से करीब डेढ़ साल से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। जानकारी गांव में सभी को थी। युवती के पिता ने परिवार की बदनामी होने की बात कहकर बेटी कई बार समझाया था। बेटी ने बात को अनसुनी कर प्रेमी से मिलती रही। इससे खफा होकर पिता ने मौत के घाट उतार दिया।

गजनेर के खनपना गांव में बुधवार को प्रेमी के घर अपनी बेटी को देखते ही पिता आगबबूला हो गया और कुल्हाड़ी से काटकर हत्या कर दी। बेटी की हत्या के आरोप में पकड़े गए शिवनाथ कमल ने पुलिस हिरासत में जुर्म कबूल किया। उसने कहा कि बेटी की हरकतों से समाज में बदनामी हो रही थी। लगातार समझा रहा था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT JEE की परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त करने वाले हमारे IIT JEE व NEET रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स के छात्रों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
murder news kanpur dehat news up news crime news crime in kanpur dehat crime in up honor killing
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

हत्या से मच गया कोहराम... कार में पड़ी मिली प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की लाश, देखिए मौके की तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2020

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी और प्रेसवार्ता करते हुए पुलिस अधिकारी।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: बेहद शातिर है ये चोर गिरोह, रेकी का तरीका जान रह जाएंगे हैरान, आप भी रहें सावधान

15 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
पूजा।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: मॉडल बनने वाली पूजा उर्फ जोया ने आखिर मौत का रास्ता क्यों चुना?

15 सितंबर 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

अपराधियों को तमंचे सप्लाई करता था समीर, पूछताछ में किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

15 सितंबर 2020

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
उपदेश हत्याकांड
Agra

उपदेश हत्याकांड में खुलासा: मासूम की जान लेने के बाद भी आरोपियों के इरादे थे खौफनाक

15 सितंबर 2020

अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति प्रकरण: पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगे, हाईकोर्ट से जमानत की फिराक में हत्यारोपी, दहेज हत्या का दर्ज है मुकदमा

14 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

उपदेश हत्याकांड
Agra

उपदेश हत्याकांड: मुख्यमंत्री योगी नाराज, दरोगा सलीम खान के खिलाफ हो सकती है कड़ी कार्रवाई

14 सितंबर 2020

मृतक उपदेश का फाइल फोटो
Agra

अपहरण के बाद हत्याः मुख्यमंत्री ने दिया उपदेश के हत्यारोपियों पर एनएसए लगाने का आदेश

13 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
राजा मानसिंह हत्याकांड के दोषी कान सिंह भाटी डिप्टी एसपी को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

राजा मानसिंह हत्याकांडः मुख्य आरोपी पूर्व तत्कालीन सीओ कान सिंह की मौत, 82 वर्ष थी उम्र

13 सितंबर 2020

पूजा सेठ
Varanasi

मॉडल पूजा सुसाइड केसः पड़ोसियों का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, बताया- घटना वाली रात पति ने...

12 सितंबर 2020

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
जौनपुर में आग: हादसे वाला कमरा
Jaunpur

Fire in Jaunpur UP News: देखिए दर्दनाक हादसे के गमजदा मंजर की तस्वीरें जिसमे जिंदा जली एक मां और दो मासूम

12 सितंबर 2020

धौर्रा हत्याकांड
Agra

धौर्रा कांड: जूते के फीते से गला घोंटकर की गई थी बच्चे की हत्या, गांव में तनाव बरकरार

12 सितंबर 2020

बिजनौर हत्या मामला
Meerut

खौफनाक हैं ये चार वारदात, कहीं रिश्तों का खून... तो कहीं संबंध तार-तार, देखिए तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

खुल गया जिम ट्रेनर की हत्या का राज, बदमाशों ने ऐसा दिया था वारदात को अंजाम, तीन शूटर गिरफ्तार

11 सितंबर 2020

रोती बिलखती मृत शिक्षक की पत्नी और दो बेटे।(मृतक की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

आठ साल के बेटे ने पिता को दी मुखाग्नि तो नम हो गईं सबकी आंखें, लोगों ने कहा- भगवान किसी को ना दिखाए ऐसा दिन

11 सितंबर 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति अग्रवाल मौत मामलाः फरार डॉ. एससी अग्रवाल सहित चार के गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

11 सितंबर 2020

योगिता गौतम की हत्या का मामला
Agra

डॉक्टर योगिता हत्याकांड की सुनवाई दिल्ली में चाहते हैं परिजन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर करेंगे याचिका

11 सितंबर 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन। (इनसेट में हत्यारोपी आर्यमन की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

'कातिल' बेटे का शव देख बेहोश हुई मां, पिता बोले- उसके कर्मों की मिली है सजा

10 सितंबर 2020

जांच करती टीम
Meerut

अमन हत्याकांड: पुलिस अफसरों को मिले अहम सुराग, जल्द खुलेगा हत्या का राज, तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन और जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

चिल्लाते रहे बेबस पिता, हंसते रहे बदमाश, खौफनाक थी वारदात, देखिए तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: फिर बड़ी वारदात, बेखौफ बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े उतारा मौत के घाट, देखिए मौका-ए-वारदात की तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

गुस्साई भीड़ ने पुलिस से छीनकर आरोपी को मार डाला।
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में पुलिस के हाथ से छीनकर भीड़ ने हत्यारे को दी दर्दनाक मौत, कातिल को न बचा पाने वाले एसओ निलंबित

9 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला
कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच में जुटी पुलिस
जांच में जुटी पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला
कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited