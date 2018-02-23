शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   girl raped in rajkiya medical college kannauj

मेडिकल काॅलेज में इलाज कराने आई युवती के साथ सुरक्षा गार्डों ने किया गैंगरेप

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 02:00 PM IST
girl raped in rajkiya medical college kannauj
1 of 4
यूपी के कन्नाैज में एक दिल दहला देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। यहां इलाज के लिए अाई एक युवती काे सुरक्षा गार्डों ने अपनी हवास का शिकार बना उसके साथ गैंग रेप किया। युवती के चीखने चिल्लाने पर जब वहां लाेग पहुंचे ताे सुरक्षा गार्ड वहां से भाग निकले। 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rape news rape in up up rape news rape crime

Recommended

girl burnt alive on road in unnao
Kanpur

दिनदहाड़े पेट्राेल से नहला कर लगा दी अाग, धूं-धूं कर जल उठा युवती का शरीर

23 फरवरी 2018

Honour killing in haryana, Boy Beaten till death by girl brother
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: बहन से प्यार करने की दी खौफनाक सजा, इतना मारा तड़प-तड़प कर मर गया

23 फरवरी 2018

honour killing in sonipat, father killed boy on daughters marriage day
Chandigarh

दो बहनें एक साथ बनीं दुल्हन, फेरों से पहले बाप ने कर दिया 'पाप', सब कुछ बर्बाद

23 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan murder in illigal affair in jaipur, accused arrested by chomu police
Jaipur

मामी के साथ पति बनकर रहा सगा भांजा, तीसरे से बने संबंधों के कारण खेला खूनी खेल

21 फरवरी 2018

sex racket caught in hardoi
Kanpur

सेक्स रैकेट की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस काे आपत्तिजनक स्थिती में मिले महिला-पुरुष

23 फरवरी 2018

be careful if going to link adhar with bank account
Delhi NCR

बैंक खाते से आधार लिंक कराने जा रहे हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान! वरना हो सकती है ये मुश्किल

22 फरवरी 2018

More in Crime

honour killing in punjab, father killed daughter with boy friend in ludhiana
Chandigarh

Photos: बेटी को प्रेमी के साथ देख न पाया बाप और कर डाला घोर 'पाप'

22 फरवरी 2018

babuli kol gang start firing on police team
Kanpur

जंगल में हाे रही थी डाकुअाें की तलाश अचानक गाेलियाें की तड़तड़ाहट से सहमी गई पुलिस

23 फरवरी 2018

wife run away with boyfriend
Kanpur

दाे बच्चाें की मां काे चढ़ा इश्क का रंग, पति काे छाेड़ प्रेमी संग हुई फरार

22 फरवरी 2018

woman poses man use sex toy for physical relation with wife
Dehradun

शारीरिक संबन्ध बनाने के बाद भी इस वजह से नहीं खुला लड़कियों से शादी करने वाली इस महिला का राज

21 फरवरी 2018

two arrested in police encounter at ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

लूटपाट कर भाग रहे बदमाशों और पुलिस के बीच हुई 12 राउंड फायरिंग, एक दरोगा दो बदमाश घायल

22 फरवरी 2018

bank cyber crime in hardoi
Kanpur

हेलाे...'लखनऊ से बैंक का कैशियर बोल रहा हूं' कह लगाया डेढ़ लाख का चूना, अाप भी रहें सावधान

23 फरवरी 2018

Union Bank of India branch robbed in Kanpur
Kanpur

भईया...मां का मंगल सूत्र ही बचा है बाकी सब कुछ लुट गया, इतना बाेल फफक कर राे पड़ा

21 फरवरी 2018

vikram kothari 5000 crore loan scam
Kanpur

100 करोड़ रुपये से कम टर्नओवर पर 5000 कराेड़ का लाेन, सुन खड़े हुए सीबीअाई के कान

21 फरवरी 2018

woman wants to become husband of Many girls
Dehradun

पति धर्म निभाना चाहती थी लड़कियों से शादी करने वाली यह महिला, पत्नियों के लिए कर डाला यह काम

20 फरवरी 2018

teacher attempt to rape 8th class student
Kanpur

प्रधानाध्यापक ले रहा था कक्षा 8 की छात्रा के यूनिफार्म का नाप, डाेल गई नीयत अाैर फिर...

21 फरवरी 2018

lady killed her pet dog and then killed herself, husband also wanted to kill himself
Delhi NCR

इस वजह से परेशान हो कर कुत्ते को मारकर की खुदखुशी, पति ने भी मरने का बनाया था मन पर..

22 फरवरी 2018

cbi raid on vikram kothari house in kanpur
Kanpur

'5000 कराेड़ रुपये' गबन के मामले में विक्रम काेठारी पर कसा सीबीअाई का शिकंजा

20 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan beawar cylinder blast in marriage function, How groom save his life
Jaipur

जिस हादसे में 19 की हुई मौत, वहां एक पान ने बचाई दूल्हे की जान

18 फरवरी 2018

know about Vikram Kothari
Kanpur

जानिए काैन है विक्रम काेठारी, लगा है 5000 कराेड़ के गबन का अाराेप

20 फरवरी 2018

cbi raids vikram kothari rotomac pens company
Kanpur

विक्रम काेठारी पर सीबीअाई का शिकंजा कसता देख, प्रदेश के काराेबार जगत में मचा हड़कंप

21 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan laden was the mastermind of axis bank robbery attempt in jaipur total 15 arrest
Jaipur

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा लादेन, रची थी देश की सबसे बड़ी बैंक डकैती के लिए साजिश

20 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.