खून से 'आई लव यू बेबी' लिख कोचिंग संचालक की पत्नी ने काटी हाथ की नस, फांसी पर लटका था शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 10:53 PM IST
कमलप्रीत और मौके से मिला सुसाइड नोट
1 of 6
कमलप्रीत और मौके से मिला सुसाइड नोट - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में काकादेव के कोचिंग संचालक अवनीश शर्मा की पत्नी कमलप्रीत कौर (24) ने कल्याणपुर स्थित ससुराल के कमरे में  हाथ की नस काटकर फांसी लगा ली। मौके पर पुलिस को बरामद हुए सुसाइड नोट में कमलप्रीत ने स्वेच्छा से खुदकुशी करने और मौत के बाद पति और ससुराल वालों को परेशान न किए जाने की बात लिखी है।

 
कमलप्रीत और मौके से मिला सुसाइड नोट
कमलप्रीत और मौके से मिला सुसाइड नोट - फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत एवं पति अवनीश
कमलप्रीत एवं पति अवनीश - फोटो : amar ujala
इसी से लटका मिला था शव
इसी से लटका मिला था शव - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत की मां
कमलप्रीत की मां - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर जांच करती फोरेंसिक टीम
मौके पर जांच करती फोरेंसिक टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
