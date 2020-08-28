खून से 'आई लव यू बेबी' लिख कोचिंग संचालक की पत्नी ने काटी हाथ की नस, फांसी पर लटका था शव

{"_id":"5f493ceed2013604e23ec540","slug":"coaching-operator-wife-cut-his-wrist-and-write-a-letter-with-blood-and-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 '\u0906\u0908 \u0932\u0935 \u092f\u0942 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940' \u0932\u093f\u0916 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0938, \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमलप्रीत और मौके से मिला सुसाइड नोट
- फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत एवं पति अवनीश
- फोटो : amar ujala
इसी से लटका मिला था शव
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
कमलप्रीत की मां
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर जांच करती फोरेंसिक टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala