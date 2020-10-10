बच्चाें ने देखा मां का खून से लथपथ कटा हुआ सिर तो हो गए बेहोश, पास में बैठे पिता के हाथों से टपक रहा था खून

{"_id":"5f818cef0ca886453d092049","slug":"children-fainted-after-seeing-mother-s-without-head-corpse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0925\u092a\u0925 \u0915\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u092a\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी का सिर काट कर थाने जाता युवक
- फोटो : amar ujala
मृतका का शव देख रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
पत्नी का सिर काट थाने पहुंचा युवक
- फोटो : amar ujala
कटा सिर लेकर जहां से गुजरा फैल गई दहशत
- फोटो : amar ujala
थाने में बैठा महिला का पति
- फोटो : amar ujala