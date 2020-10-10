शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey news: Amar and Prabhat were eyeing the throne of vikas Dubey

बिकरू कांड: विकास की गद्दी पर थी दो गुर्गों की नजर, हड़पना चाहते थे करोड़ों का साम्राज्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 03:13 PM IST
विकास दुबे, अमर दुबे, प्रभात मिश्रा
1 of 5
विकास दुबे, अमर दुबे, प्रभात मिश्रा - फोटो : amar ujala
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के रसूख पर उसके दो खास गुर्गों की नजर थी। बिकरू कांड के बाद फरारी के वक्त भी विकास का अपने खास गुर्गे से विवाद हुआ था। इस बात का खुलासा तब हुआ जब फरीदाबाद में पुलिस और एसटीएफ की संयुक्त टीम ने विकास के रिश्तेदार को उठाया था।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack SI Delhi Police (SSC CPO 2020) and CAPF 2020 (GD): महिला उम्मीदवारों के लिए सुनहरा मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh vikas dubey bikru kand firing on police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अमर की पत्नी खुशी बिकरू कांड के बाद गई थी जेल
Kanpur

विकास दुबे से बोला था अमर 'मेरी पत्नी के जेल जाने की नौबत आ गई और गद्दी प्रभात को'

10 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: पीड़िता के परिजनों ने उठाया संदिग्ध महिला के राज से पर्दा, पुलिस सतर्क

10 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस इंडियन टी20 सीजन में, भारतीय फैंटेसी स्पोर्ट्स प्रेमियों के लिए MyTeam11 एक बेहतरीन प्लेटफॉर्म है
MyTeam11

इस इंडियन टी20 सीजन में, भारतीय फैंटेसी स्पोर्ट्स प्रेमियों के लिए MyTeam11 एक बेहतरीन प्लेटफॉर्म है
अवैध कब्जा हटाया गया।
Deoria

तस्वीरें: अवैध कब्जे की जमीन पर चला प्रशासन का बुलडोजर, बदहवास महिलाओं ने कहा- सिर से उठ गया साया

10 अक्टूबर 2020

रामगढ़ताल।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की पहचान बन चुका है सीएम योगी का ये ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी खूबसूरती

10 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं बांके बिहारी जी का विशेष पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
Adhik Maas special

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं बांके बिहारी जी का विशेष पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना।
Gorakhpur

80 के दशक में यहां काम करने का रहता था भौकाल, हाथ में महंगी घड़ी-स्कूटर देख लोग करते थे सलाम

10 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे और चंदन सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की तरह इस बदमाश ने भी फैलाया था आतंक, अब जेल में लिख रहा 'किताब'

10 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बाबा का ढाबा दिल्ली: ढाबा पर लगने लगी लाइनें
Delhi NCR

बाबा का ढाबा: कभी दिनभर में भी नहीं बिकती थी आधी किलो दाल, आज दुकान खोलते ही बिक जाता है सारा खाना

10 अक्टूबर 2020

इस साल प्राणि उद्यान, 2021 में एम्स और खाद कारखाना हो जाएगा तैयार।
Gorakhpur

पीएम मोदी ने गोरखपुर में चार साल पहले रखी थी विकास की नींव, जानिए कैसे बदल रही है शहर की तस्वीर

10 अक्टूबर 2020

इस इंडियन टी20 सीजन में, भारतीय फैंटेसी स्पोर्ट्स प्रेमियों के लिए MyTeam11 एक बेहतरीन प्लेटफॉर्म है
MyTeam11

इस इंडियन टी20 सीजन में, भारतीय फैंटेसी स्पोर्ट्स प्रेमियों के लिए MyTeam11 एक बेहतरीन प्लेटफॉर्म है
विज्ञापन
नित्या, मानव, उत्कर्ष
Lucknow

लॉकडाउन तो खत्म हो गया पर हर तरफ तनाव दे गया, ...इन युवाओं और किशोरों के नजरिए से समझिए हालात

10 अक्टूबर 2020

काशवी गौतम
Chandigarh

IPL 2020 में खेलेगी 16 साल की ये लड़की, रचा था वो इतिहास... कायल हो गए सचिन-विराट

10 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं बांके बिहारी जी का विशेष पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
Adhik Maas special

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं बांके बिहारी जी का विशेष पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
हथिनी आर्या
Agra

'आर्य' को भीख मंगाने के लिए कर दिया अंधा, 55 साल के हाथी की रोशनी लौटाने में जुटी टीम

10 अक्टूबर 2020

देह व्यापार गिरोह
Agra

पुलिस के रडार पर देह व्यापार की सरगना के दो और साथी, एक होटल संचालक, दूसरा स्पा का मालिक

10 अक्टूबर 2020

सीसीटीवी में कैद स्कूटी सवार हत्यारे
Delhi NCR

नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड: पार्क में बैठकर इंतजार कर रहे थे साथी, गोलियों की आवाज सुनकर पहुंचे तो उड़ गए होश

10 अक्टूबर 2020

कांजीबड़े वाले नारायण सिंह
Agra

Baba ka Dhaba: अब आगरा के 'कांजीबड़े वाले बाबा' चर्चा में, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने की मदद की अपील

10 अक्टूबर 2020

Ghaziabad murder
Delhi NCR

नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड: गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से मची भगदड़, पार्क के कोने में छिपकर बैठ गईं महिलाएं, किसी ने दीवार फांदी

10 अक्टूबर 2020

दंपती ने की आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: आत्महत्या से पहले बहन को किया ईमेल, फिर पत्नी संग भाई ने दे दी जान

10 अक्टूबर 2020

बीवी का सिर काट कर थाने पहुंचा युवक
Kanpur

एक हाथ में कटा सिर, दूसरे में फरसा लेकर थाने पहुंचा किन्नर, टपकता लहू देख पुलिस के उड़े होश

10 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, घायल बिटिया के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार...

10 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में एसआईटी ने पुलिसकर्मियों से पूछे सवाल, सीन रीक्रिएट करने को लेकर मचा हल्ला, जातीय तनाव बरकरार

10 अक्टूबर 2020

नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: जान बचाने को 70 मीटर तक भागते रहे नरेश त्यागी, बदमाशों ने अंतिम सांस तक सिर में मारी गोलियां

10 अक्टूबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

Pollution in Agra: ताजमहल पर धूल कणों का हमला, आगरा में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण

10 अक्टूबर 2020

परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे एसएसपी महेंद्र प्रताप
Kanpur

बीवी को प्रेमी की बाहों में आपत्तिजनक हालत में देख पति ने फरसे से काटा सिर, पैदल लेकर पहुंचा थाने

10 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे, अमर दुबे, प्रभात मिश्रा
विकास दुबे, अमर दुबे, प्रभात मिश्रा - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
अमर दुबे की शादी की फोटो
अमर दुबे की शादी की फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited