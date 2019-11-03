शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   chhath puja 2019 celebration in kanpur uttar pradesh

उदयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ व्रत का पारण, घाटों पर बिखरी सतरंगी छटा, देखें तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 06:17 PM IST
छठ पूजा
1 of 5
छठ पूजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठ पूजा के चौथे दिन रविवार को छठ व्रत रखने वाली पूर्वांचल और बिहार की महिलाओं ने उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। कानपुर में सूर्यदेव के पूजन के लिए गंगा घाटों पर आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
chhath parv छठ पूजा chhath puja chhath gana chhath puja date chaiti chhath puja 2019 date in bihar chhath puja calendar chhath puja geet chhath geet chhath ke gana chhath puja song chhath song chhath puja ka gana chhath ka gana
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Up CM Yogi Adityanath doing boating in tehri lake after 33 years
Dehradun

33 साल बाद टिहरी पहुंचे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने झील में की बोटिंग, पुराने दिन आए याद, तस्वीरें...

3 नवंबर 2019

Mathura Junction railway station
Agra

यूपी के इस रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेंगी एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय सुविधाएं, देखें तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
हवा से बातें करती लग्जरी कार फ्लाईओवर से उड़कर पेड़ में टंगी
Lucknow

अंधाधुंध गति से दौड़ रही लग्जरी कार उड़कर पेड़ पर अटकी, बाल-बाल बचे युवक, तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2019

वातावरण में छाई धुंध
Agra

दिल्ली से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक है आगरा की हवा, यहां 80 फीसदी मौतों का कारण वायु प्रदूषण

3 नवंबर 2019

pollution
Meerut

सांस लेना दूभर: शहर से देहात तक पूरा दिन छाई रही धुंध, हवा चली लेकिन वायु प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर

3 नवंबर 2019

आरोप मुक्त हुए गुलाब खां
Bareilly

आरोप मुक्त हुए गुलाब खां का बड़ा खुलासा, तीन माह तक तो ये भी पता नहीं था कि उनका जुर्म क्या है?

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: निर्माण के 370 साल बाद संगमरमरी स्मारक में पहली बार होने जा रहा यह काम

3 नवंबर 2019

सेना भर्ती
Jammu

मातृभूमि की सेवा के लिए उमड़ी युवाओं की फौज, तस्वीरें देख 'दुश्मन देश' के सीने पर लोटने लगेंगे सांप

3 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
वातावरण में छाई धुंध
Agra

अभी नहीं सुधरी ताजनगरी की हवा, प्रदूषण से हो रही हालत खराब, ऐसे करें अपना बचाव

3 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा जम्मू
Jammu

छठ पूजा तस्वीरेंः तवी नदी के किनारे उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ हुआ समापन

3 नवंबर 2019

एक जुलाई 2019 किश्तवाड़ हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: किश्तवाड़ में हुए हादसे की जांच फाइलों में सीमित, उस दिन खत्म हो गईं थीं 35 जिंदगियां

3 नवंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर ने अभी तक नहीं बदला ''झील और खिलता कमल'', लद्दाख ने अपनाया अशोक स्तंभ

3 नवंबर 2019

जर्मन शेफर्ड, रोटविलर के खूंखार लुक तो लेब्राडोर की मासूमियत ने जीता दिल
Lucknow

डॉग शो में जर्मन शेफर्ड, रोटविलर के खूंखार लुक तो लेब्राडोर की मासूमियत ने जीता दिल, तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2019

देहरादून में छठ
Dehradun

छठ पूजा 2019:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर संपन्न हुआ महापर्व, तस्वीरों में देखें सुहावनी छटा...

3 नवंबर 2019

यमुना घाट पर छठी मइया की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु
Agra

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ महापर्व छठ संपन्न, ब्रज में कालिंदी के तट पर बिखरी अद्भुत छटा

3 नवंबर 2019

कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में बारिश के बाद बढ़ी सर्दी, जम्मू में भी मौसम हुआ सुहावना, देखिए ये खूबसूरत नजारे

3 नवंबर 2019

Chhath Puja 2019
Meerut

छठ पर्व: उगा हो सुरुजदेव भिन भिनसरवा, अरघ केर बेरवा..., उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर संपन्न हुआ छठ पर्व

3 नवंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ आतंकी हमला
Moradabad

मां को है आज भी इंतजार, कहा था कल आ जाऊंगा, फैसला अच्छा पर जख्म भरेंगे कैसे?

3 नवंबर 2019

रोहतांग
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फबारी से ढकीं हिमाचल की वादियां, बढ़ी शीतलहर, तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2019

CRPF कैंप आतंकी हमला
Moradabad

CRPF कैंप आतंकी हमला: फांसी की सजा सुनने के बाद भी आतंकियों के चेहरे पर नहीं थी शर्म

3 नवंबर 2019

डूबते सूर्य को दिया गया अर्घ्य
Agra

तस्वीरें: यमुना घाटों पर बिखरी छठ की छटा, व्रती महिलाओं ने भगवान भास्कर को दिया अर्घ्य

3 नवंबर 2019

Chhath Puja
Delhi NCR

Chhath Puja 2019: क्या है मान्यता, क्यों दिया जाता है उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य?

3 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा
छठ पूजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठ पूजा
छठ पूजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठ पूजा
छठ पूजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठ पूजा
छठ पूजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठ पूजा
छठ पूजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड को लेकर कांग्रेस ने बड़ा दावा किया है। कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला का कहना है की प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का भी फोन हैक हुआ है।

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 2:05

प्रदूषण पर बोले यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला-पराली जलाते हैं किसान, सरकार को करना चाहिए यज्ञ

3 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:13

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना ने किया पूर्ण बहुमत का दावा, एनसीपी बोली- मुमकिन है

3 नवंबर 2019

ऑड ईवन 1:48

सोमवार से दिल्ली में ऑड ईवन शुरू, जानिए किसे मिलेगी नियमों में छूट

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली 1:33

दिल्ली एनसीआर की हवा और हुई जहरीली, बारिश के बावजूद प्रदूषण उच्चतम स्तर पर

3 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited