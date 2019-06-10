शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   CEO of PSRI hospital in police custody, kidney scandal

किडनी कांड: डोनर-रिसीवर दोनों फर्जी, जांच के दौरान हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, ये है फर्जीवाड़े का मास्टरमाइंड

सूरज शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 01:09 PM IST
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला
1 of 5
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किडनी कांड में फरीदाबाद के फोर्टिस हॉस्पिटल पर भी शिकंजा कसना लगभग तय है। यहां पर फर्जीवाड़ा कर किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट की तैयारी थी, तभी कानपुर में बर्रा पुलिस ने पूरे रैकेट का खुलासा कर दिया था। पुलिस को अस्पताल की ट्रांसप्लांट संबंधी दो फाइलें मिली हैं। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि फाइलों में दर्ज रिसीवर और डोनर दोनों के नाम फर्जी हैं। पुलिस कोऑर्डिनेटर के साथ ही अस्पताल प्रशासन से भी पूछताछ करने की तैयारी में है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
psri hospital kidney case kanpur kidney case kidney scandal apollo hospital notice to delhi apollo hospital kidney case kanpur up news delhi apollo hospital किडनी कांड पीएसआरआई अस्पताल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

दिल्ली में रेव पार्टी पर छापा
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः रेव पार्टी को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, 5000 में शराब का पैग, 10 हजार में मिलती थी ड्रग्स की एक डोज

10 जून 2019

युवती की हत्या
Meerut

दुष्कर्म के केस से बचने के लिए पीड़िता से रचा ली थी शादी, अनोखी लव स्टोरी का दर्दनाक अंजाम

10 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kukure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबयीत रविवार देर रात को बिगड़ गई थी
Kanpur

सपा की चुनावी हार और शिवपाल की वापसी पर फिरता पानी, 'मुलायम की बिगड़ी तबीयत' की कहीं ये वजह ताे नहीं

10 जून 2019

बैगेज स्कैनर व एक्सप्लोजिव डिस्पोजल सिस्टम
Lucknow

चारबाग स्टेशन पर एयरपोर्ट जैसी होगी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, पहली बार लगेगा ये सिस्टम

10 जून 2019

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
Kurkure

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
बोरवेल में फंसा बच्चा
Chandigarh

पाइप टेढ़ी होने से रुका ऑपरेशन 'फतेह', बच्चे में कोई हलचल भी नहीं और आज जन्मदिन है उसका

10 जून 2019

कठुआ कांड के आरोपी
Chandigarh

देखिए वे छह लोग, जिन्हें कठुआ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म व हत्याकांड में दोषी करार दिया गया

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Virat Kohli
Delhi NCR

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारत की जीत से पहले आखिर क्यों मंगाई गई विराट के स्कूल की मिट्टी, ये है वजह

10 जून 2019

Baba Ramdev will be seen cycling on the roads of Haridwar
Dehradun

हरिद्वार की सड़कों पर साइकिल चलाते नजर आएंगे बाबा रामदेव, पीछे है ये वजह

10 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kukure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली की गर्मी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भीषण गर्मी का रेड अलर्ट, आज होंगे और बुरे हालात, रविवार रहा साल का सबसे गर्म दिन

10 जून 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

असल गरमी खून मा नाहि.. जून मा होत है- राजू श्रीवास्तव

10 जून 2019

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
Kurkure

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
उत्तराखंड में जाम
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जाम से मचा हाहाकार, होटल से लेकर पार्किंग तक सब फुल, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने, तस्वीरें...  

10 जून 2019

jammu kashmir tourist places for 15 days tour in state, tracking, snow site, boating and valley
Jammu

क्यों मसूरी, शिमला में लगा रहे हैं भीड़, पहाड़, वादियां और बर्फ का मजा लेना है तो आइए जम्मू-कश्मीर

9 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

मुलायम परिवार से बड़ी खबर, हमेशा के लिए जुदा हो जाएंगी अखिलेश, मुलायम और शिवपाल की राहें!

9 जून 2019

मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

अलीगढ़-हमीरपुर के बाद जालौन में मासूम के साथ हैवानियत, अर्धनग्न हालत में मिली लाश, लोगों में आक्रोश

10 जून 2019

थाने का किया घेराव
Aligarh

टप्पल कांड: 10 हजार के कर्ज के लिए निर्ममता से मासूम की हत्या, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

8 जून 2019

बोरवेल में फंसे बच्चे के लिए रेसक्यू ऑपरेशन
Chandigarh

चार दिन से 150 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में जिंदगी की जंग लड़ रहा दो साल का 'फतेह', तस्वीरें आईं सामने

10 जून 2019

A villager brought snake to a hospital in Bahraich.
Lucknow

सांप ने काटा तो ग्रामीण ने कर दिया उसका ये हाल, डॉक्टरों में मच गया हड़कंप, तस्वीरें

9 जून 2019

Aligarh Tappal Murder Case: Town making police camp and the situation like undeclared curfew
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ कांड: प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा, छावनी बना कस्बा, अघोषित कर्फ्यू जैसे हालात

9 जून 2019

प्रसव के बाद परीक्षा देती प्रियंका वर्मा
Agra

तस्वीरें: मां के हौसले के आगे हर 'दर्द' पस्त, प्रसव के चंद घंटे बाद तीन पालियों में दी परीक्षा

10 जून 2019

कानपुर पुलिस के साथ डॉक्टर दीपक
Kanpur

किडनी बेचने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित करता था दिल्ली के बड़े अस्पताल का डॉक्टर दीपक, ऐसे बिछाता था जाल

9 जून 2019

गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
Kanpur

केरल में मानसून आया, यूपी में मानसूनी बारिश के लिए मौसम विभाग ने की ये भविष्यवाणी

9 जून 2019

tourist boom in uttarakhand people faces many problem
Dehradun

पर्यटन नहीं परेशानियों का हब बना उत्तराखंड, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे बेहाल हो रहे पर्यटक

9 जून 2019

पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला
पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किडनी कांड में आरोपी डॉक्टर दीपक शुक्ला
किडनी कांड में आरोपी डॉक्टर दीपक शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किडनी कांड में आरोपी डॉक्टर दीपक शुक्ला
किडनी कांड में आरोपी डॉक्टर दीपक शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मैच जिताऊ खिलाड़ियों से पहले कोहली ने बजवाईं स्मिथ के लिए तालियां

भारत ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 50 ओवर में 5 विकेट के नुकसान पर 352 रनों का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा कर दिया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया को भारत ने 50 ओवर में 316 रन पर समेट दिया। आइए जानते हैं कि इस मैच में कौन रहे भारत की जीत के पांच हीरो।

10 जून 2019

युवराज सिंह 1:17

क्रिकेट के फैन्स के लिए आ सकती है बुरी खबर, इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले सकते हैं युवराज सिंह

10 जून 2019

ओवैसी का राहुल गांधी पर तंज 1:23

Owaisi का Rahul Gandhi के Wayanad से जीतने पर तंज,कहा, इन लोगों की वजह से जीते Rahul

10 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:47

नहीं रुक रही मासूमों से बर्बरता की वारदात, अब कुशीनगर और कानपुर से आई ये खबर

10 जून 2019

गिरीश कर्नाड 1:26

प्रसिद्ध साहित्यकार और एक्टर गिरीश कर्नाड का निधन, 10 बार जीता था राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार

10 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.