असम की मॉडल से दुष्कर्म का मामला: युवती को पीट फाड़े कपड़े, टेंपो चालक भिड़ा तब भागे रईसजादे

{"_id":"5e705a538ebc3ea81577aad7","slug":"case-of-misdeed-with-assam-model-girl-beaten-tore-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u092c \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0908\u0938\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
मौके से मिली आपत्तिजनक सामग्री
मौके पर मिली शराब की बोतलें
इसी जगह असम की मॉडल से हुआ दुष्कर्म
