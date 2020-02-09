सीएए: पीएफआई से आरोपियों का खंगाला जा रहा कनेक्शन, भड़काऊ सभाओं में शामिल हुए थे उपद्रवी

{"_id":"5e403b6b8ebc3ee5a36f1838","slug":"caa-protests-the-connection-of-pfi-is-being-investigated-with-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u090a \u0938\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हिंसा फैलाने वाले पीएफआई के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e403b6b8ebc3ee5a36f1838","slug":"caa-protests-the-connection-of-pfi-is-being-investigated-with-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u090a \u0938\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में पकड़े गए पांच पीएफआई के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e403b6b8ebc3ee5a36f1838","slug":"caa-protests-the-connection-of-pfi-is-being-investigated-with-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u090a \u0938\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e403b6b8ebc3ee5a36f1838","slug":"caa-protests-the-connection-of-pfi-is-being-investigated-with-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u090a \u0938\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e403b6b8ebc3ee5a36f1838","slug":"caa-protests-the-connection-of-pfi-is-being-investigated-with-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u090a \u0938\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला