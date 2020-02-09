शहर चुनें

CAA Protests: The connection of PFI is being investigated with accused

सीएए: पीएफआई से आरोपियों का खंगाला जा रहा कनेक्शन, भड़काऊ सभाओं में शामिल हुए थे उपद्रवी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 02:56 AM IST
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हिंसा फैलाने वाले पीएफआई के सदस्य
1 of 5
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हिंसा फैलाने वाले पीएफआई के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में हुई हिंसा के मामले में जेल भेजे गए उपद्रवी घटना से पहले हुईं भड़काऊ सभाओं में शामिल हुए थे। इसके बाद अन्य लोगों को भड़काने और भीड़ जुटाने में मदद की। पुलिस अब आरोपियों का पीएफआई से कनेक्शन तलाश रही है। 

 
caa news caa protest caa protest news kanpur news
दरोगा राहुल राव।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: पुलिस थाने में सुनवाई न हुई तो धरने पर बैठा दरोगा, बोला-मुख्यमंत्री जी! अब आप ही बचाएं

9 फरवरी 2020

Post mortem report disclose Nursing girl student Murder in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट ने पलटी यूपी पुलिस की थ्योरी, चौंकाएगा नर्सिंग छात्रा की मौत का असली सच

9 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हिंसा फैलाने वाले पीएफआई के सदस्य
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हिंसा फैलाने वाले पीएफआई के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में पकड़े गए पांच पीएफआई के सदस्य
कानपुर में पकड़े गए पांच पीएफआई के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिंसा
कानपुर में हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में हिंसा
कानपुर में हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
