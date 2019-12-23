कानपुर हिंसा: फिर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, सैकड़ों अज्ञात लोगों पर एफआईआर, फैलाई गई थी यह अफवाह

{"_id":"5e00e4458ebc3e87e35d49c8","slug":"caa-protest-violence-in-kanpur-fir-on-rumor-mongers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e00e4458ebc3e87e35d49c8","slug":"caa-protest-violence-in-kanpur-fir-on-rumor-mongers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e00e4458ebc3e87e35d49c8","slug":"caa-protest-violence-in-kanpur-fir-on-rumor-mongers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e00e4458ebc3e87e35d49c8","slug":"caa-protest-violence-in-kanpur-fir-on-rumor-mongers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e00e4458ebc3e87e35d49c8","slug":"caa-protest-violence-in-kanpur-fir-on-rumor-mongers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930, \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला