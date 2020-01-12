शहर चुनें

Bus accident: after a collision in a bus and truck, brother burnt alive in front of his eyes

बस और ट्रक में भिड़ंत के बाद हुए तीन धमाके फिर आंखों के सामने... ट्रक की सीट पर जिंदा जल गया भाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 04:52 AM IST
बस और ट्रक में लगाई आग, आंखों के सामने जिंदा जल गया भाई
बस और ट्रक में लगाई आग, आंखों के सामने जिंदा जल गया भाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज में हादसे का मंजर बयां करते-करते ट्रक चालक का चचेरा भाई बेसुध होने लगा। उसकी आंखों के सामने भाई सीट पर राख हो गया। वह कुछ नहीं कर सका। मैनपुरी जनपद के थाना कुरावली के लतीफपुर गांव निवासी रिंकू यादव (31) पुत्र पूरन सिंह उर्फ दुर्विजय मेहता ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी दिल्ली का ट्रक चलाता था।

 
