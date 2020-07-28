बृजेश हत्याकांड: दोस्त ने कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नींद की गोलियां मिलाकर पिलाने के बाद घोंटा गला, मांगी 20 लाख की फिरौती

{"_id":"5f204c0e8ebc3e639c3c298c","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-revealed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0943\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 20 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f204c0e8ebc3e639c3c298c","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-revealed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0943\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 20 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f204c0e8ebc3e639c3c298c","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-revealed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0943\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 20 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f204c0e8ebc3e639c3c298c","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-revealed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0943\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 20 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f204c0e8ebc3e639c3c298c","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-revealed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0943\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 20 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f204c0e8ebc3e639c3c298c","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-revealed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0943\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 20 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f204c0e8ebc3e639c3c298c","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-revealed-the-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0943\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 20 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला