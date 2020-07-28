शहर चुनें
बृजेश हत्याकांड: दोस्त ने कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नींद की गोलियां मिलाकर पिलाने के बाद घोंटा गला, मांगी 20 लाख की फिरौती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 09:45 PM IST
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड
बृजेश पाल हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात के भोगनीपुर के चौरा गांव स्थित धर्मकांटा के लापता मैनेजर का शव मंगलवार को देवराहट के कान्हाखेड़ा गांव के बाहर कुएं में मिला। 12 दिन पहले वह अंडवियर व बनियान में लापता हो गए थे। पुलिस ने उनके दोस्त को गिरफ्तार कर घटना का खुलासा किया है। सनसनीखेज खुलासे ने हर कोई हैरान है।
