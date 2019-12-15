शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Bollywood singer Sukhwinder said, show talent to people by singing

चल छैंया छैंया गाने वाले बॉलीवुड गायक सुखविंदर बोले, तमाशा से नहीं गाना गाकर लोगों को टैलेंट दिखाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 08:55 PM IST
सुखविंदर के सुरों में सराबोर हुए लाेग
1 of 5
सुखविंदर के सुरों में सराबोर हुए लाेग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिनके सिर हो इश्क की छांव पैरों के नीचे जन्नत होगी..चल चल छैया छैया छैया...गाना गाने वाले बॉलीवुड के मशहूर सिंगर सुखविंदर सिंह कानपुर आए तो बोले मैं पांचवीं बार शहर आया हूं। हर बार यहां का अपनापन आकर्षित करता है। यहां के खाने में इतनी वैरायटी है कि उसमें से पंजाब की खुशबू आती है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up bollywood bollywood news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Tourist vehicle Covered with heavy snow And stuck in Auli Photos
Chamoli

बर्फबारी से आफत: औली मार्ग पर तीन दिन से फंसे वाहन, बरातियों ने भी भूखे-प्यासे बिताई रात, तस्वीरें...

15 दिसंबर 2019

हिंसक प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में भड़की दिल्ली में हिंसा, जगह-जगह हुए प्रदर्शन, देखें तस्वीरें

15 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में तैनात पुलिस
Kanpur

फतेहपुर कांड: डीएनए सैंपल लेने के बाद आरोपी को भेजा जेल, हैलट में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक

15 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव पहुंची राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की सदस्य
Kanpur

फतेहपुर कांड: पीड़िता को केरोसीन डालकर जलाने के बाद लोगों में दहशत, हर जुबान खामोश, गांव बना छावनी

15 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की कतार
Agra

ताजमहल पर फिर अटक गए टर्न स्टाइल गेट, पर्यटकों की लगी लंबी कतार, आधे घंटे तक रहे परेशान

15 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया
Delhi NCR

जामिया प्रदर्शन: पुलिस का नेटवर्क फेल, भीड़ ने जबरन बंद कराई दुकानें, उग्र होने पर टूटी नींद

15 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Navendu Mishra
Gorakhpur

कौन हैं यूपी के नवेंदु मिश्रा? जिन्होंने ब्रिटेन में जीता चुनाव, CM योगी के शहर से क्या है नाता

15 दिसंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशियों ने मांगी भारतीय नागरिकता
Gorakhpur

100 रुपये में भारतीय बन जाते थे ये पाकिस्तानी-बांग्लादेशी, कानून पास होते ही मांगी नागरिकता

15 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
ससुराल की चौखट पर धरना
Agra

रातभर ससुराल की चौखट पर बैठी रही विवाहिता, सास ने नहीं खोला दरवाजा, पति ने भी मुंह फेरा

15 दिसंबर 2019

इसी मंदिर में आकर रांझा बना योगी।
Gorakhpur

पंजाब का रांझा भी हीर की जुदाई में गोरखपुर आते ही बन गया था योगी, कुछ ऐसी है कहानी

15 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

छवि भले ही कट्टर हिंदू की, पर यहां मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को मसीहा मानते हैं मुस्लिम

15 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री ने ऐमन जमाल से गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मुलाकात की
Gorakhpur

जानें कैसे IPS बनीं गोरखपुर की बेटी ऐमन? CM योगी बोले-ये मुस्लिम लड़कियों के लिए रोल मॉडल

15 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, सीएम आदित्यनाथ योगी
Gorakhpur

देश में मोदी, यूपी में योगी, जानिए प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री में क्या-क्या समानताएं हैं

15 दिसंबर 2019

yogi adityanath
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड के अजय सिंह बिष्ट कैसे बने यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ? जानिए इनसे जुड़े रोचक किस्से

15 दिसंबर 2019

एमन अपने समाज विशेषकर मुस्लिम लड़कियों के लिए रोल मॉडल
Gorakhpur

हाईस्कूल में मात्र 63% नंबर लाने वाली मुस्लिम बेटी बनीं IPS, ठुकराया था राजस्व अधिकारी का पद

15 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

15 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल में सिपाही ने किया हंगामा
Gorakhpur

शराब के नशे में धुत सिपाही ने अस्पताल में घूम-घूम कर मचाया शोर, पुलिस ने बनाया 'मोर'

15 दिसंबर 2019

tourist enjoy fresh snowfall in shimla in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: शिमला में आसमान से गिरते बर्फ के फाहे देखकर मदहोश हुए सैलानी

15 दिसंबर 2019

करतब दिखाते कलाकार
Agra

प्रकाश पर्व: नगर कीर्तन में गतका कलाकारों ने दिखाए हैरतअंगेज करतब, दंग रह गए लोग

15 दिसंबर 2019

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे जाम
Jammu

चौथे दिन भी नहीं खुला जम्मू-श्रीनगर नेशनल हाईवे, 3000 वाहन व पर्यटक फंसे, बचाव कार्य जारी

15 दिसंबर 2019

Places to celebrate new year.
Lucknow

नया साल मनाने के लिए ये समुद्री किनारे बने लोगों की पहली पसंद, हो रही बंपर बुकिंग, तस्वीरें

15 दिसंबर 2019

salman khan
Delhi NCR

सलमान खान को ही नहीं, इन सात जगहों पर भी बम ब्लास्ट की धमकी दे चुका है ये छात्र, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

15 दिसंबर 2019

सुखविंदर के सुरों में सराबोर हुए लाेग
सुखविंदर के सुरों में सराबोर हुए लाेग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुखविंदर के सुरों पर झूमें लोग
सुखविंदर के सुरों पर झूमें लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाना गाते गायक सुखविंदर
गाना गाते गायक सुखविंदर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुखविंदर ने खूब झुमाया
सुखविंदर ने खूब झुमाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुखविंदर ने जमकर झुमाया
सुखविंदर ने जमकर झुमाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

यूलिया वंतूर महेश मांजरेकर की पत्नी के साथ हुईं स्पॉट

यूलिया वंतूर और महेश मांजरेकर की पत्नी मेधा मांजरेकर के साथ हुईं स्पॉट।

15 दिसंबर 2019

जितेंद्र सिंह 1:59

CAA के विरोध में कांग्रेस का बड़ा हाथ: जितेंद्र सिंह

15 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:02

अनन्या पांडे ने बच्चों के साथ किया प्री क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन

15 दिसंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र राजनीति 2:10

राहुल गांधी के सावरकर वाले बयान पर महाराष्ट्र की सियासत गर्म

15 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया प्रोटेस्ट 1:50

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बवाल

15 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited