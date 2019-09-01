यूपी: उप चुनाव में मुस्लिम वोट बैंक साधने के लिए बसपा का नया नारा 'जय भीम, जय भारत, खुदा हाफिज'

{"_id":"5d6bbe858ebc3e016755fcc4","slug":"bahujan-samaj-party-new-slogan-in-up-by-election-2019-for-muslim-vote-bank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0909\u092a \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e '\u091c\u092f \u092d\u0940\u092e, \u091c\u092f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u093e\u092b\u093f\u091c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा ने मुस्लिम वोट बैंक के लिए दिया नया नारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोविंद नगर सीट से बसपा प्रत्याशी देवी प्रसाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा ने कानपुर से फूंका उपचुनाव का बिगुल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला