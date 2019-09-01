शहर चुनें

Recruitment process of 51 thousand policemen with honesty: cm yogi

51 हजार पुलिसकर्मियों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया ईमानदारी के साथ, पिछली सरकारों की नहीं थी नीयत साफ: सीएम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उरई, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 09:01 PM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस भर्ती को लेकर पिछली सरकारों की नीयत साफ नहीं थी, इसलिए भर्तियों पर कोर्ट को रोक लगानी पड़ी थी। हमें पुलिस के कार्य में आने वाली परेशानियों की भी ध्यान है, प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बनते ही सबसे पहले भर्ती प्रक्रिया को पारदर्शी बनाया गया। जालौन स्थित पीटीसी, मगरौल में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्नाथ ने पुलिस का मनोबल बढ़ाते हुए कहा। इस दौरान उन्होंने बिना नाम लेते हुए पिछली सरकारों पर भी हमला बोला।

 
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, नीलिमा कटियार, डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, नीलिमा कटियार, डीजीपी ओपी सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ को सुनते नए रंगरूट
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ को सुनते नए रंगरूट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया पौध रोपण
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया पौध रोपण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
