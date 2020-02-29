शहर चुनें

Apart from SPG black commando, Prime Minister will be in the shadow of 5 thousand policemen

चित्रकूट: एसपीजी ब्लैक कमांडो के अलावा 5 हजार पुलिसकर्मियों के साए में रहेंगे प्रधानमंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Sat, 29 Feb 2020 10:18 AM IST
चित्रकूट पहुंचेंगे पीएम
1 of 5
चित्रकूट पहुंचेंगे पीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद पहली बार धर्मनगरी चित्रकूट आ रहे नरेंद्र मोदी की सुरक्षा का खाका इतना मजबूत बनाया गया है कि उनके आस-पास गिने चुने ही लोग पहुंच पाएंगे। एसपीजी के आईजी डीआईजी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे सुरक्षा से जुड़े मामले में ब्लैक कमांडो, पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स, पीएएसी के अलावा पांच हजार पुलिसकर्मियों के साए में प्रधानमंत्री रहेंगे। इसके लिए समूचे बुंदेलखंड के जिलों की पुलिस फोर्स व अधिकारी बुलाए गए हैं।
spg black commando prime minister pm in chitrakoot chitrakoot news up news

