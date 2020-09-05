विकास दुबे की हनक से कई गांवों में बनते थे प्रधान, सपा हो या भाजपा जिसको चाहता उसी को मिलती थी गद्दी

{"_id":"5f53d79a2dbcee5b121acf49","slug":"another-big-revelation-in-the-bikru-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : ANI
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू गांव
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस अधिकारी के साथ बैठा विकास दुबे (हाफ नीली जैकेट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala