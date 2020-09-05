शहर चुनें
विकास दुबे की हनक से कई गांवों में बनते थे प्रधान, सपा हो या भाजपा जिसको चाहता उसी को मिलती थी गद्दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 02:24 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : ANI
मुठभेड़ में मारा गया बिकरू कांड का मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे अपने रसूख का इस्तेमाल अपने चहेतों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए भी करता था। विकास की मौत के बाद लोग अब खुलकर सामने आ रहे हैं। शिकायत की है कि अपने रसूख के दम पर चहेते अनुराग अवस्थी उर्फ सिन्नी की पत्नी रानो को इसी साल निर्विरोध प्रधान बनवाया।

 
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के चहेते ने पत्नी को तलाक देने का दिया था झूठा हलफनामा, अनुराग से...

6 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, विकास दुबे ने परिवार को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए किया था ये काम

6 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जेठानी प्रधान तो देवरानी कोटेदार, अपने चहेतों का कुछ इस तरह 'विकास' करता रहा विकास दुबे

6 सितंबर 2020

जमीन की दलाली में भाजपा नेताओं में जूतम पैजार
Farrukhabad

यूपी: जमीन की दलाली में भाजपा नेताओं में जूतम पैजार, माननीय के खासमखास नेता के कपड़े फटे, डंडे भी चले

6 सितंबर 2020

India China Border Dispute News : indian army jawan activity Increased on china border
Dehradun

जब चीन सीमा को रवाना हुए सेना के वाहन तो तिरंगे लिए पहुंचे लोग, देखने लायक था मंजर, तस्वीरें

5 सितंबर 2020

बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: बिजली लाइन डालने पर महिलाओं ने छतों से किया पथराव, चौकी प्रभारी समेत छह घायल

5 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : ANI
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू गांव
बिकरू गांव - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस अधिकारी के साथ बैठा विकास दुबे (हाफ नीली जैकेट में)
पुलिस अधिकारी के साथ बैठा विकास दुबे (हाफ नीली जैकेट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
