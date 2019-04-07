भाजपा के चाणक्य अमित शाह का ये सियासी कदम राजनीति में ला सकता है भूचाल, कांग्रेस को होगा भारी नुकसान

{"_id":"5caa1075bdec221431497a0f","slug":"amit-shah-plan-for-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0923\u0915\u094d\u092f \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0942\u091a\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंच पर मौजूद अमित शाह, आदित्यनाथ व पीएम मोदी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5caa1075bdec221431497a0f","slug":"amit-shah-plan-for-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0923\u0915\u094d\u092f \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0942\u091a\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5caa1075bdec221431497a0f","slug":"amit-shah-plan-for-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0923\u0915\u094d\u092f \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0942\u091a\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के साथ प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5caa1075bdec221431497a0f","slug":"amit-shah-plan-for-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0923\u0915\u094d\u092f \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0942\u091a\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमित शाह-राहुल गांधी
- फोटो : PTI