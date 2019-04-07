शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   allegation on bsp before lok sabha elections 2019

बसपा छोड़ भाजपा में शामिल हुए नेता ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोले...10 से 15 करोड़ में बिकती है एक टिकट

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 11:02 PM IST
मायावती
1 of 7
मायावती - फोटो : amar ujala
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 अपने चरम पर है। ऐसे में बसपा छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए एक नेता ने बहुजन समाज पार्टी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वहां करोड़ों रूपयों में टिकट बेंचे जाते हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव का टिकट हो या विधानसभा चुनाव का टिकट सबकी एक कीमत होती है। 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
elections 2019 bjp अखिलेश यादव मायावती योगी bahujan samaj party bsp sp bsp alliance lok sabha election lok sabha election 2019 mulayam singh akhilesh yadav news samajwadi party samajwadi party news narendra modi sp bsp alliance news sp bsp candidate list 2019 up
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

20 मीटर की दूरी पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस की जनसभा
Dehradun

महज 20 मीटर की दूरी पर एक साथ हुई भाजपा-कांग्रेस की जनसभा, मच गया सियासी घमासान, देखिए...

7 अप्रैल 2019

ओलावृष्टि
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: यहां गिरे इतने मोटे ओले कि चटक गए गाड़ी के शीशे, मूसलाधार बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, तस्वीरें...

7 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
श्रीनगर हाईवे पर सेना का काफिला
Jammu

सुरक्षाबलों के लिए खुला हाईवे, आम नागरिकों के लिए रहा बंद, महबूबा-फारूक ने की सरकार पर टिप्पणी

7 अप्रैल 2019

सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट का हंगामा
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट ने बीच सड़क पर मचाया हुड़दंग, संभालने में छूटे पुलिसकर्मियों के पसीने

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
अमित शाह
Kanpur

भाजपा के चाणक्य अमित शाह का ये सियासी कदम राजनीति में ला सकता है भूचाल, कांग्रेस को होगा भारी नुकसान

7 अप्रैल 2019

राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी को लेकर आरएसएस नेता का बयान
Kanpur

कौन बनेगा प्रधानमंत्री के सवाल पर भड़का संघ, विपक्ष को दी ऑपरेशन कराने की नसीहत

7 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

रुद्रप्रयाग हाईवे पर जाम
Dehradun

भूस्खलन से बंद रहा रुद्रप्रयाग-गौरीकुंड हाईवे, पानी और बिस्कुट के सहारे रहे यात्री, तस्वीरें...

7 अप्रैल 2019

हिमांशु नागपाल
Chandigarh

22 साल की उम्र में यूं ही आईएएस नहीं बन गए हिमांशु, इनके पढ़ने के तरीके ने सबको चित कर दिया

6 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
nithari case
Delhi NCR

निठारी कांड: पंधेर की कोठी से बरामद हुई थीं 16 खोपड़ियां, और राज ही रह गए तीन मामले

7 अप्रैल 2019

weather changes in lucknow and its nearby areas.
Lucknow

तूफानी हवाओं के साथ ओले गिरने से नर्म पड़े मौसम के तेवर, आज भी मौसमी उठापटक के आसार

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
चोरी की मौत
Kanpur

इस चोर को भारी पड़ा सुरंग बनाकर चोरी करना, लाश देख हर कोई सिहर उठा

7 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव ने कराया कन्नौज लोकसभा क्षेत्र से कराया नामांकन
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कुछ इस अंदाज में अखिलेश के साथ डिंपल पहुंची नामांकन कराने, ये चर्चा जोरों पर

6 अप्रैल 2019

कन्नौज पहुंचा शहीद पंकज दुबे का पार्थिव शरीर
Kanpur

यूपी: घर पहुंचा शहीद पंकज का पार्थिव शरीर, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़ा हुजूम

7 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल के रोड शो में अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

डिंपल के रोड शो में अखिलेश यादव ने उड़ाई भाजपा की धज्जियां, सीएम योगी के बारे में कह दी ये बड़ी बात

7 अप्रैल 2019

ऑपरेशन असीम बंद
Kanpur

यूपीः फर्रुखाबाद में ऑपरेशन असीम बंद, गहरे बोरवेल में दफन हो गई सीमा, भाई ने लगाया आरोप

6 अप्रैल 2019

यूपीएससी टॉपर सुनील श्योराण
Chandigarh

आईएएस बनना है, तो यूपीएससी क्लीयर करने वाले इस पति-पत्नी का फॉर्मूला अपनाएं, रच देंगे इतिहास

6 अप्रैल 2019

fake ifs
Delhi NCR

जिस फर्जी आईएफएस जोया की कोठी में था पुलिस का एस्कॉर्ट रूम, आज खानी पड़ रही जेल की रोटी

6 अप्रैल 2019

महिला सिपाही पर तेजाब फेंका
Agra

प्लीज मुझे बचा लीजिए, यह लोग मुझे मार डालेंगे, मदद के लिए सड़क पर इधर उधर दौड़ती रही कांस्टेबल

6 अप्रैल 2019

अदालत से बाहर आते हुए सुरेंद्र कोली
Delhi NCR

रोंगटे खड़े और दिलों को तोड़ने वाली थी निठारी की क्रूरता, अदालत ने की तल्ख टिप्पणी

7 अप्रैल 2019

होनहारों के सफलता की कहानी, पढ़िए इनकी जुबानी
Kanpur

सिविल सर्विसेज परीक्षा में होनहारों की सफलता की कहानी, पढ़िए इनकी जुबानी

7 अप्रैल 2019

साक्षी महाराज, अन्नू टंडन
Kanpur

जानिए भाजपा के साक्षी और कांग्रेस की अन्नू के बारे में, बाबा के पास बाइक तो टंडन के पास ट्रैक्टर

7 अप्रैल 2019

लड़ाकू विमान तेजस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

दुश्मन को ध्वस्त करेगा तेजस का उन्नत संस्करण 'एम्का', ये भी है खासियत

7 अप्रैल 2019

मायावती
मायावती - फोटो : amar ujala
मायावती-अखिलेश यादव
मायावती-अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : गूगल
डिप्टी सीएम से दिनेश शर्मा
डिप्टी सीएम से दिनेश शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में शामिल होने वाले नेता
बसपा कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में शामिल होने वाले नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा प्रत्याशी सत्यदेव पचौरी के साथ डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा
लोकसभा प्रत्याशी सत्यदेव पचौरी के साथ डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती - फोटो : गूगल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.