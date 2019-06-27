शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Amar ujala bhavishya jyoti samman event in kannauj district

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह में मेडल व सम्मान पाकर झूम उठे मेधावी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 07:11 PM IST
कन्नौज में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
1 of 5
कन्नौज में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में अमर उजाला ने सामाजिक सरोकारों के तहत गुरुवार को जिले के मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को सम्मानित किया। यूपी बोर्ड, सीबीएसई, आईसीएसई बोर्ड में हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में मेधा का लोहा मनवाने वाले 47 छात्र-छात्राओं को भविष्य ज्योति मेडल व प्रशस्ति पत्र दिए गए। इंटरमीडिएट के कुछ छात्र और छात्राएं दाखिले व तैयारी के लिए बाहर गए हुए हैं। ऐसे इनके अभिभावकों ने यह सम्मान प्राप्त किया।

शहर के कन्हैयालाल सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कालेज में सुबह सवा ग्यारह बजे भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह का मुख्य अतिथि जिलाधिकारी रवींद्र कुमार व विशिष्ट अतिथि पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह, डीआईओएस महेंद्र पाल सिंह, प्रधानाचार्य शिवकुमार विश्वकर्मा ने मां सरस्वती के चित्र पर माला चढ़ाकर शुभारंभ किया। कार्यक्रम के अतिथियों का बुके भेंटकर स्वागत किया गया।
event in kannauj amar ujala event bhavishya jyoti samman up news bhavishya jyoti samman event in fatehpur amar ujala bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 amar ujala अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019
