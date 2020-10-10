विकास दुबे से बोला था अमर 'मेरी पत्नी के जेल जाने की नौबत आ गई और गद्दी प्रभात को'

{"_id":"5f8188215fa20b384b100aae","slug":"amar-said-to-vikas-dubey-my-wife-has-come-to-jail-and-to-the-throne-prabhat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर की पत्नी खुशी बिकरू कांड के बाद गई थी जेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8188215fa20b384b100aae","slug":"amar-said-to-vikas-dubey-my-wife-has-come-to-jail-and-to-the-throne-prabhat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आमर दुबे और खुशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8188215fa20b384b100aae","slug":"amar-said-to-vikas-dubey-my-wife-has-come-to-jail-and-to-the-throne-prabhat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खुशी को किशोर न्याय बोर्ड ने नाबालिग घोषित किया था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8188215fa20b384b100aae","slug":"amar-said-to-vikas-dubey-my-wife-has-come-to-jail-and-to-the-throne-prabhat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खुशी के साथ विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8188215fa20b384b100aae","slug":"amar-said-to-vikas-dubey-my-wife-has-come-to-jail-and-to-the-throne-prabhat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला