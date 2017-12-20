बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखिलेश का ट्वीट प्रहार, कहा जनता को बहकाने में माहिर है 'याेगी सरकार'
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 07:14 PM IST
प्रदेश में याेगी सरकार अपराधियाें पर शिकंजा कसने के लिये 'यूपीकाेका' कानून विधानसभा में पेश करने जा रही है। सरकार का कहना ही कि इस कानून से अपराधियाें की नकेल अासानी से कसी जा सकेगी। वहीं सपा मुखिया अाैर यूपी के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव की माने ताे 'यूपीकाेका' समाजवादी विकास पथ पर बढ़ते प्रदेश को रोकने का काम करेगा।
