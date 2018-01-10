Download App
यूपी के इस शहर की हवा हुई सबसे जहरीली, एेसे करें बचाव

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 12:28 PM IST
air of kanpur is not good for health
1 of 6
ठंड के साथ ही शहर की आबोहवा और बिगड़ गई। सोमवार को हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा रात नौ बजे 746 एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) पहुंच गई। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के वायु प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मापक में यह देश में सबसे ज्यादा एक्यूआई रिकार्ड किया गया।

 
