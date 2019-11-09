अयोध्या मसले पर ऐतिहासिक फैसले के बाद सेंट्रल यूपी के शहरों में दिखा कुछ ऐसा नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dc6d0288ebc3e5afd116a7c","slug":"after-the-historic-verdict-on-the-ayodhya-issue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0932 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में गश्त करते आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल, एसपी साउथ रवीना त्यागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस रही मुस्तैद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने कामों में व्यस्त नजर आए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गश्त करती फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला