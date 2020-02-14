शहर चुनें

A flower named after the martyrs of Pulwama this Valentine's Day

इस वेलेंटाइन डे पुलवामा के शहीदाें के नाम एक फूल, वीरों को याद कर नम हुई हर आंख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 01:11 PM IST
पुलवामा के शहीद श्यामबाबू को फूल अर्पित करते बच्चे
पुलवामा के शहीद श्यामबाबू को फूल अर्पित करते बच्चे
लोगों ने इस वेलेंटाइन डे पर शहीद के नाम पर भी एक फूल का नारा बुलंद किया है। जिले के लोग डेरापुर के रैगवां गांव पहुंचेंगे। एक फूल शहीद के नाम अर्पित कर श्रृद्धांजलि देंगे। उनका कहना है कि देश की रक्षा करने वाले वीर सपूत को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है।

 
pulwama pulwama attack february 14 crpf jammu and kashmir पुलवामा हमला crpf suicide attack आत्मघाती हमला indian army
कलश यात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से मानसरोवर तक कलश यात्रा, मातृ पूजन दिवस का आयोजन, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

14 फरवरी 2020

वीर सपूत को दी श्रद्घांजलि
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद की बरसीः सरकार के अधूरे वादे, वीर सपूत को दी श्रद्घांजलि, परिवार किया सम्मानित

14 फरवरी 2020

वेलेंटाइनडे
Dehradun

Valentine Day: नजरों के रास्ते दिल में उतरी इनकी मोहब्बत, कुछ ऐसी हैं इन जोड़ों की प्रेम कहानी...

14 फरवरी 2020

छात्र का कंकाल मिलने के बाद मच गया कोहराम
Kanpur

चार छात्रों ने फिरौती के लिए साथी को दी बेरहम मौत, जंगल में एक गड्ढे से मिला कंकाल, सिर कुछ दूर मिला

14 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय रेलवे
Ambala

भारत दर्शन और आस्था सर्किट ट्रेन की तर्ज पर आईआरसीटीसी चलाएगा तीर्थ यात्रा स्पेशल, तैयारी करें

14 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में युवक ने की अश्लील हरकत, लड़की ने फोटो खींच सोशल मीडिया पर बताई आपबीती

14 फरवरी 2020

शहीद रामवकील
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद की बरसी: जवान की शहादत याद कर नम हुईं आंखें, अधूरे स्मारक पर दी श्रद्घांजलि

14 फरवरी 2020

घटनास्थल पर जांच करती फोरेंसिक टीम
Varanasi

बेटे-बहू ने दो बच्चों संग कर लिया था सुसाइड, पुलिस पहुंची तो बूढ़े पिता ने कहा-सब कुछ ठीक है

14 फरवरी 2020

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
Lucknow

14 लोगों की जान लेने वाली बस का सात बार कटा चालान, हुई ब्लैकलिस्ट, फिर भी दौड़ रही थी सड़क पर

14 फरवरी 2020

उमेश गोपीनाथ जाधव
Jammu

पुलवामा: 61000 किलोमीटर की यात्रा कर, 40 जवानों के घरों की मिट्टी को लगाया माथे पर

14 फरवरी 2020

शहीद तिलकराज(फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

ऐसा था पुलवामा शहीद तिलकराज का बचपन, आज भी शादी समारोह में बजता है उनका गाया अंतिम गीत

14 फरवरी 2020

Pulwama Attack One Year: Martyr Virendra Singh Rana Wife and children Emotional
Dehradun

पुलवामा हमला: पति को याद कर भर आई पत्नी की आंखें, बोलीं- बच्चे रोज पूछते हैं पापा कब आएंगे... 

14 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल पर खिली धूप में उमड़े पर्यटक
Agra

तेज हवाओं ने सुधारा प्रदूषण स्तर, तीन डिग्री चढ़ा पारा, दो दिन स्थिर रहेगा मौसम

14 फरवरी 2020

सड़क हादसा
Etawah

मौत की बस में फंसी सवारियों के लिए भगवान बनकर आए यूपीडा कर्मी, बोले चीखें सुन कांप गया था कलेजा

14 फरवरी 2020

Pulwama Attack 1st Anniversary: Martyr Mohanlal raturi son want to become Army Soldier
Dehradun

पुलवामा हमला: पिता की शहादत को याद कर गर्व से भर उठा बेटा, सेना में जाकर करना चाहता है देश सेवा

14 फरवरी 2020

शहीद कौशल किशोर
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद की बरसी: कौशल के परिजन खुद बनवा रहे स्मारक, प्रशासन ने नहीं दी जमीन

14 फरवरी 2020

rahul gandhi kapil mishra
Delhi NCR

पुलवामा हमलाः राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट पर भड़के कपिल मिश्रा, कहा- शर्म करो इतनी घटिया राजनीति मत करो

14 फरवरी 2020

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

पुलवामा में हुआ था उरी से भी बड़ा आतंकी हमला, इन तस्वीरों को देख रो पड़ी थी दुनिया

14 फरवरी 2020

शहीद पंकज त्रिपाठी और उनकी मां व परिजन। (File)
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए थे पंकज त्रिपाठी, मां बोली- 'उनकर याद दिल से कभी ना जाई'

14 फरवरी 2020

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

पुलवामा के जख्मः दूर तक फैले जांबाजों के शव, खून से लथपथ थी सड़क, तस्वीरें

14 फरवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी विनय ने याचिका में दी ऐसी दलीलें, कोर्ट ने माना तो रुक जाएगी फांसी

14 फरवरी 2020

वीर सपूतों की कहानी
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद 40 जवानों की कहानियां, इन बेटों ने देश के लिए दिया सर्वोच्च बलिदान

14 फरवरी 2020

पुलवामा के शहीद श्यामबाबू को फूल अर्पित करते बच्चे
पुलवामा के शहीद श्यामबाबू को फूल अर्पित करते बच्चे
शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी रूबी
शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी रूबी
शहीद श्याम बाबू
शहीद श्याम बाबू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद श्याम बाबू के माता पिता
शहीद श्याम बाबू के माता पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद श्याम बाबू
शहीद श्याम बाबू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में धमाकेदार जीत के बाद दूसरे राज्यों पर 'आप' की नजर

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में धमाकेदार जीत के बाद से आम आदमी पार्टी के हौसले बुलंद है। केजरीवाल की नजर अब दूसरे राज्यों में होने वाली विधानसभा चुनाव पर है।

14 फरवरी 2020

दानी 1:20

10 साल के इस कमाल के फुटबॉलर के बारे में जानकर आप भी चौंक जाएंगे, नाम है दानी पीके

14 फरवरी 2020

पुलवामा हमला 1:44

Pulwama Attack Anniversary: शहीदों को सीआरपीएफ ने किया सलाम, ‘हम भूले नहीं, हमने छोड़ा नहीं’

14 फरवरी 2020

मोदी कैबिनेट 1:20

मोदी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार की हलचलें तेज, जगनमोहन रेड्डी और नीतीश से पीएम मोदी ने की मुलाकात

14 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:44

चीन में कोरोनावायरस से अब तक 1300 से ज्यादा मौतें, जापानी क्रूज में 2 भारतीय संक्रमित

14 फरवरी 2020

