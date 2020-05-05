शहर चुनें

4.25 crore liquor sold in a day

कोरोना के डर पर भारी शराब पीने की चाह, एक दिन में 4.25 करोड़ की बिकी, दुकानों के बाहर लगी भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 01:39 AM IST
दुकानों के बाहर लगा मेला
1 of 5
दुकानों के बाहर लगा मेला - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन में पहली बार 40 दिन बाद जब शराब की दुकानें खुलीं तो हर तरफ ग्राहकों की भीड़ नजर आई। सोमवार को सवा चार करोड़ रुपये की शराब बिकी। इसमें अंग्रेजी, देसी के साथ बीयर शामिल है। ये बिक्री आम दिनों की अपेक्षा दो गुनी है।  

 
kanpur corona hotspot list kanpur corona positive case kanpur corona patient budget kanpur corona patient kharch corona patient in up

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

दुकानों के बाहर लगा मेला
दुकानों के बाहर लगा मेला - फोटो : amar ujala
सुबह से लग गईं लाइनें
सुबह से लग गईं लाइनें - फोटो : amar ujala
जमकर बिकी शराब
जमकर बिकी शराब - फोटो : amar ujala
चालीस दिन बाद खुली दुकानें
चालीस दिन बाद खुली दुकानें - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना के डर पर भारी शराब
कोरोना के डर पर भारी शराब - फोटो : amar ujala
