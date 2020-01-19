शहर चुनें

16 साल की भाजपा महिला नेता की बेरहमी से हत्या, बाग में मिली लाश, पिता बोले दवा लेने गई फिर नहीं लौटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 09:41 PM IST
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
1 of 5
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की पूर्व मंडल उपाध्यक्ष शिखा पाल का शव शनिवार की रात  संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में सल्लाहपुर-नांदपुर गांव के पास बाग में मिला। मामला सत्तापक्ष से जुड़ा होने के नाते यह सूचना मिलते ही प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया। एसपी व एएसपी सहित फारेंसिक टीम मौके पर पहुंची। अफसरों ने प्रारंभिक जांच पड़ताल के बाद शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया।

 
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाश मिलने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन में मचा हड़कंप
लाश मिलने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन में मचा हड़कंप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा नेता शिखा पाल
भाजपा नेता शिखा पाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
