Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   121th day of lockdown, see the condition of surrounding districts including Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 12वां दिन: सख्ती बढ़ी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस, कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों की अपडेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 11:29 AM IST
लॉकडाउन का 12वां दिन
1 of 5
लॉकडाउन का 12वां दिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के 12वें दिन कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों उन्नाव, औरैया, फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज, हरदोई, महोबा, बांदा, हमीरपुर, उरई में सुबह से दुकानें बंद रहीं। कुछ जगहों पर पुलिस को दुकानें खुलने व भीड़ इकट्ठा होने की सूचना मिली। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर दुकानदारों को भगाया साथ ही भीड़ को हटाने के लिए लाठियां फटकारी।
