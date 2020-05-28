तस्वीरें: टिड्डी दल को भगाने के लिए अनोखे जतन, डीजे साउंड-ढोल नगाड़े व बगैर साइलेंसर के ट्रैक्टर से...

{"_id":"5ecf305309c3fd27142c7bd1","slug":"locust-team-attack-for-third-time-in-a-week-dj-sound-in-jhansi-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u0928, \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921-\u0922\u094b\u0932 \u0928\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935 \u092c\u0917\u0948\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीजे साउंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल को भगाते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ढोल नगाड़े बजाते हुए किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान में टिड्डी दल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : Social media