तस्वीरें: टिड्डी दल को भगाने के लिए अनोखे जतन, डीजे साउंड-ढोल नगाड़े व बगैर साइलेंसर के ट्रैक्टर से...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, झांसी, Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 09:00 AM IST
डीजे साउंड
डीजे साउंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आशंकाओं को सही साबित करते हुए एक सप्ताह के भीतर बुधवार को तीसरा टिड्डी दल जिले की सीमा में दाखिल हो गया। मध्य प्रदेश के इंदरगढ़ से होते हुए करोड़ों कीटों ने अचानक मोंठ इलाके के कई गांवों में हमला बोला। हालांकि, इससे निपटने के लिए प्रशासनिक अमला और ग्रामीण पहले से ही तैयार थे। टिड्डियों के पहुंचते ही शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया गया। डीजे साउंड की आवाज से इन्हें भगाया गया तो ग्रामीणों ने बगैर साइलेंसर के ट्रैक्टर भी टिड्डियों के पीछे दौड़ाए। शाम तक टिड्डियों का दल बघेरा में आसमान में मंडराता नजर आया। रात को इसके बैठने पर रसायन का छिड़काव किया जाएगा। 
डीजे साउंड
डीजे साउंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल को भगाते अधिकारी
टिड्डी दल को भगाते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ढोल नगाड़े बजाते हुए किसान
ढोल नगाड़े बजाते हुए किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान में टिड्डी दल
आसमान में टिड्डी दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
locust
locust - फोटो : पीटीआई
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Social media
