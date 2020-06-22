यूपी के इस गांव में कृषि विभाग ने मार गिराई करोड़ों टिड्डियां, भारी नुकसान से बचे किसान

{"_id":"5ef051988d87f33c8b2705d6","slug":"jhansi-village-agriculture-dept-gets-victory-over-locust-attack-with-chemical-spray","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u093f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5ef051988d87f33c8b2705d6","slug":"jhansi-village-agriculture-dept-gets-victory-over-locust-attack-with-chemical-spray","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u093f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef051988d87f33c8b2705d6","slug":"jhansi-village-agriculture-dept-gets-victory-over-locust-attack-with-chemical-spray","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u093f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef051988d87f33c8b2705d6","slug":"jhansi-village-agriculture-dept-gets-victory-over-locust-attack-with-chemical-spray","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u093f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef051988d87f33c8b2705d6","slug":"jhansi-village-agriculture-dept-gets-victory-over-locust-attack-with-chemical-spray","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u093f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef051988d87f33c8b2705d6","slug":"jhansi-village-agriculture-dept-gets-victory-over-locust-attack-with-chemical-spray","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u0937\u093f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Social media