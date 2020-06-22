शहर चुनें
यूपी के इस गांव में कृषि विभाग ने मार गिराई करोड़ों टिड्डियां, भारी नुकसान से बचे किसान

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, ललितपुर, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 12:43 PM IST
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
मध्यप्रदेश के जिला शिवपुरी से राजघाट होकर झांसी में आईं करोड़ों की संख्या में टिड्डियों को शनिवार शाम को स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में केमिकल का छिड़काव कर नष्ट कर दिया गया। शेष टिड्डी दल महरौनी होकर मध्य प्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ में पहुंच गया है। जिले में बीते दिनों से लगातार मध्यप्रदेश की सीमाओं से आकर टिड्डी दल मंडरा रहा था। 


 
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
